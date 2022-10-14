Malaika Arora’s Friday workout: Anjaneyasana with yoga wheel

Malaika Arora’s yoga diaries are goals for us. The actor, who is a yoga enthusiast, hardly misses a day from hitting her yoga studio. From meditation to yoga, Malaika loves to explore workout routines on a daily basis. The actor is regularly spotted by paparazzi walking out or stepping inside her gym in stunning athleisure. Malaika, on multiple occasions, has been spotted speaking about the benefits of yoga and advocating for people to take it up in their daily workout routine. The actor’s Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos of herself engrossed in several yoga routines. She also speaks of the benefits of respective yoga asanas on her Instagram profile.

ALSO READ: Malaika Arora embraces the warrior within her with an intense yoga flow session

On Friday, Malaika made our day bright with a snippet of herself working out in her yoga studio. The picture of Malaika was shared from the official Instagram handle of her yoga studio – Diva Yoga. For kickstarting the weekend, Malaika chose to immerse herself with Anjaneyasana. In the picture, Malaika can be seen stretching her back with her one leg folded on her yoga mat, and the other balanced on a yoga wheel. Her hands can be seen stretched upwards and aligned together into a Namaskar. Dressed in a dark violet sports bra and a pair of grey gym trousers, Malaika can be seen engrossed in her routine. With the picture, Diva yoga also shared the benefits of Anjaneyasana - “Hello divas. Today I've got the perfect pose for you to become aware, build mental toughness and unlock your Anahata Chakra. Practising Anjaneyasana with a prop helps you go deeper into the pose and immerse yourself in the practice of yoga.”

Anjaneyasana comes with multiple health benefits. It helps in stretching the hamstrings, quads and the groin. It also helps in strengthening the knees and releasing tension in the hip region. Incorporating Anjaneyasana into the regular workout routine helps in builsing mental focus and self awareness as well.