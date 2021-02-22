Malaika Arora's yoga post gets a twist, asks fans to do their own unique moves
- Malaika Arora shared a not-so-common fitness post this week. Instead of talking about the benefits of an asana and sharing its steps, the actor asked her followers to go beyond their limitations and try their own unique moves.
It is that time of the week again. Every Monday, Malaika Arora shares a new asana with her followers on social media in an attempt to inspire them to work out. She started this ritual during the lockdown, that was imposed to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. At that time, with the gyms being closed, people were trying to find ways to exercise without equipment and celebrities like Milind Soman, Mandira Bedi, Esha Gupta and Shilpa Shetty came to their rescue by sharing workout routines.
Malaika Arora also belonged to this group. The actor continued with the ritual and still shares new asanas with her followers every week. However, her weekly fitness post is a little different this time. Instead of talking about the benefits of an asana and sharing the steps to do it, she asked her followers to be free, just move and go beyond their limitations. She urged them to do a move that they loved in her caption.
Malaiposted the inspiring picture with the note, "Sometimes it’s about going beyond your limitations, just doing what you like, being free, just moving no matter how. So this week’s #MalaikasMoveOfTheWeek is about doing a move that you love. Set yourself free and share your unique moves this week. (sic)."
The image that Malaika shared shows the actor doing an extreme stretch by bending her left knee and stretching her right leg behind while raising her left hand as high as she can and tilting back a little. This pose helps stretch the thigh muscles along with the muscles in the midriff region and the shoulders as well.
For her session, the actor opted to wear a light grey and white halter-neck sports bra which she teamed with a pair of matching grey and peach-coloured yoga pants while flaunting her lean figure. Malaika tied her hair into a slick ponytail and looked radiant. This made us want to start our week by doing some exercise, what about you?
