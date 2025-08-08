Man who lost 50 kg explains why ‘obesity is golden ticket’ for weight loss: 'Don't skip this video if you are fat'

Nick Geoppo, a US weight loss coach, is an inspiring example of an individual who has achieved remarkable weight loss. Nick now helps others develop self-belief through achieving and sustaining a healthy body weight. In his August 7 Instagram post, Nick, who lost 110 pounds (49.9 kg) more than five years ago and has kept the weight off ever since, said: “Obesity is the best thing that ever happened to you.” Also read | Man who lost 110 pounds shares 'best weight loss advice you have never heard of' Nick Geoppo shared that having obesity can be a catalyst for personal growth and transformation.(Instagram/@nickgeoppo)

In the video he posted, Nick explained how experiencing obesity can potentially motivate individuals to make significant lifestyle changes, and lose weight in a healthy manner. He emphasised the importance of having a strong 'why' for weight loss, suggesting that understanding one's motivations was crucial for success.

Losing weight, developing a healthier relationship with food

Nick said in the video he posted that addressing obesity can lead to a deeper understanding of oneself and one's relationship with food, which can foster personal growth and self-awareness.

He said, “If you are fat, for the love of God, don't skip this video. Obesity is the golden ticket. You won the free trip to Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory if you are fat. Look, the reality is that there are a bunch of skinny people going around life right now, not knowing what to do with their lives. Not knowing which direction to go. For me and for you, the path forward is so clear because every single thing that you are looking for is in the journey of addressing your obesity, your relationship with food, and the thing that led you to be fat in the first place – all the confidence, all the money, all of the relationships, all of the presence, all of the positive feeling in your life is going to be found in addressing this one thing.”

He added: “There is a whole reality that you are missing out – where you wake up, you don't have heartburn, you go to brush teeth and when you look at yourself in the mirror, you feel pride in your body and you don't hate yourself. You go to work and you are not stressed out about what kind of food they are going to have, you don't feel the pull from the candy bar, feeling completely controlled by all the snacks, and you are just way more present, and feel better about everything. That is actually possible, and you can actually do that, but every single thing that you are doing that is not helping you achieve that right now is a waste of your time.”

‘People are not going to believe you’

He concluded, “You are missing out on this reality where you get to tell someone that you were fat and they don't believe you and then you show them a picture and they go 'Wow, I never would have guessed that because you don't act like a fat person'. A lot of the time, when we lose weight, we still have fat tendencies. It is like we have fat minds, but in skinny bodies, because we used discipline and willpower as a way to lose weight, doing some unsustainable s***. When you actually do it the right way, people are not going to believe you – and that is what healing actually looks like. That can actually be your reality. You deserve it. I deserve to witness you in it. The world deserves to see you in it. We need you to be a healthy person, please!”

From adding adequate protein to the diet to aiming for at least 8000 steps in a day, there are habits that can make you lose weight faster. Click here to learn five sustainable habits for faster weight loss, including the best sources of protein for vegetarians, according to a fitness coach.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.