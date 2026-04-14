Manipal Hospital dietician says women should eat khajoor daily: Know best varieties of dates, from medjool to ajwa

For Indian women balancing high-stress lifestyles with nutritional gaps, the humble date (khajoor) may be the ultimate superfood. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Swati Mohapatra, chief dietician at Manipal Hospital, Bhubaneswar, highlighted that these fruits are far more than just natural sweeteners; they are a critical tool for long-term physiological health. Also read | What happens to your body if you eat 2 dates every morning on an empty stomach: Nutritionist explains health benefits The humble date can be a superfood for women, providing essential nutrients for different life stages. (Freepik)

"Dates are very powerful for women in terms of nutrition, which is essential for their overall well-being throughout life," she said, adding, "They are a rich source of iron, fibre, and antioxidants, which contribute to the well-being of the heart, cognitive functioning, and hormone regulation."

Targeted benefits for every life stage Swati shared that the utility of dates evolves alongside a woman's biological needs, from adolescence through menopause:

⦿ Adolescence: Consumption should begin in the teens to support 'development, menstruation, and energy requirements'.

⦿ Reproductive years: They become 'valuable for hormonal and pregnancy requirements', specifically helping to 'increase haemoglobin production and dilate the cervix' during late-stage pregnancy.

⦿ Later life: For older women, dates are essential for 'keeping bones healthy as well as maintaining vitality through menopause', specifically helping to 'reduce osteoporosis' through rich deposits of calcium and magnesium.

"Regular consumption of dates is recommended when leading a busy lifestyle and lacking sufficient nutrition," Swati noted, pointing to their ability to provide 'instant energy' via natural sugars.