Men's health: 5 best supplements every man over 30 needs

ByZarafshan Shiraz, New Delhi
Jan 30, 2025 01:21 PM IST

The ultimate male health guide: Boost fertility, energy, performance by adding these nutrients in your diet and enhance your fitness routine for maximum results

The assumption that men can reproduce into an advanced age is untrue as according to health and fertility experts, after 35, the reproductive potential of men drops sharply because the DNA in sperms starts disintegrating. After the age of 40, the likelihood of men fathering a child without genetic abnormality declines 11 percent every year. [Also read: Male infertility: Simple lifestyle hacks, diet plan to supercharge your sperm health]

Doctor shares supplements men need after they turn 30.(File Photo)
Doctor shares supplements men need after they turn 30.(File Photo)

By incorporating lifestyle changes, dietary adjustments, supplements and natural remedies, men can improve their sperm count and overall fertility. However, food supplements should not be used without physician or professional advice, as it can have an impact on the health and fertility.

Testosterone injections and other steroid preparations can severely harm sperm production while excess amount of coffee intake can also have an influence. Taking to his Instagram handle, Dr Sudhanshu Rai, sports physiotherapist and nutritionist, spilled the beans on supplements that men need after 30 years of age:

• Magnesium

Crucial for muscle and nerve function, energy production, stress management, improved sleep, and heart health perfect for active men.

• Zinc

Supports testosterone production, boosts immune function, enhances reproductive health, and aids in muscle recovery key for strength and vitality.

• Vitamin D3 + K2

D3: Vital for strong bones, immunity and maintaining optimal testosterone levels.

K2: Helps with calcium absorption for bone strength and supports cardiovascular health.

• B-Vitamins (B6, B9, B12)

Essential for energy production, improving brain and nerve function, and supporting metabolism -keeping men active and sharp.

• Omega-3 fatty acids

Promotes heart health, reduces inflammation, improves cognitive function, and enhances overall performance-ideal for long-term well- being.

Men often prioritise responsibilities at the expense of their health but maintaining well-being doesn't require extra effort, just a balanced lifestyle. Prioritising nutrition results in improved energy, physical performance and long-term health.

Identifying signs of deficiency and using supplements correctly can improve men's wellness and help them lead a more satisfying life. Always seek advice from a healthcare professional before beginning any new supplement regimen to ensure it is appropriate for you, ensure proper dosage, avoid toxicity and address any individual health concerns.

Your doctor can guide you about the advantages and disadvantages of the same, as some dietary supplements, especially those taken in high amounts or for long periods, may have serious side effects. Embrace the transition from deficiency to wellness and discover the beneficial changes that adequate supplements can provide.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

