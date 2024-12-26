Male infertility: Simple lifestyle hacks, diet plan to supercharge your sperm health

Nearly 1 in 7 couples are unable to conceive even after frequent, unprotected sexual intercourse for a period of one year or longer and in upto half of these couples, male factor is the cause. Today, we need to understand that male fertility plays a crucial role in the reproductive process and decreasing sperm count is a growing concern worldwide. Male fertility is declining worldwide—Here's what you can do about it now.(Photo by Pexels)

Lifestyle, diet, environmental factors and chronic health problems significantly impact male fertility. In order to plan a healthy pregnancy, a man should look after his health to improve his fertility and the future health of his child.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sabia Mangat, Consultant - Gynaecologist, Reproductive Medicine and IVF at Milann Fertility Hospital in Chandigarh, asserted that a man should know the reasons that can affect his fertility. So, what determines a healthy sperm?

According to Dr Sabia Mangat, sperm health depends on various factors which includes the quantity, movement and structure of the sperms -

Sperm Quantity: A man is known to be fertile if the semen contains at least 16 million sperm per millilitre (WHO 2021). Reduced number of sperms in an ejaculate might make it more difficult for a woman to get pregnant because there are fewer number of healthy sperms available to fertilise the egg.

A man is known to be fertile if the semen contains at least 16 million sperm per millilitre (WHO 2021). Reduced number of sperms in an ejaculate might make it more difficult for a woman to get pregnant because there are fewer number of healthy sperms available to fertilise the egg. Movement: To reach and fertilise an egg, there should be sufficient movement of the sperms – wriggling and swimming through a female cervix, uterus and fallopian tubes. This is known as sperm motility. Pregnancy is possible with more than 42 percent of the sperms in ejaculate moving, that is 42 percent is considered the threshold value for sperm motility.

To reach and fertilise an egg, there should be sufficient movement of the sperms – wriggling and swimming through a female cervix, uterus and fallopian tubes. This is known as sperm motility. Pregnancy is possible with more than 42 percent of the sperms in ejaculate moving, that is 42 percent is considered the threshold value for sperm motility. Structure of the Sperm: A sperm also known as spermatozoa has three main parts – a head, midpiece and tail or flagellum which helps in its movement. Minimum 4% of the sperms in the semen sample should have normal morphology to cause a healthy pregnancy.

Important causes of male infertility:

Obesity has an impact on the sperm quality, because fat influences the metabolism of androgens, especially testosterone. This can result in abberations in normal spermatogenesis process and alterations in the sperm DNA in the nucleus.

Frequent smoking and use of addictive substances can have a significant negative impact on semen parameters.

Food supplements should not be used without physician or professional advice, as it can have an impact on the health and fertility. Testosterone injections and other steroid preparations can severely harm sperm production. Excess amount of coffee intake can also have an influence.

It is a known fact that sexually transmitted infections, including gonorrhea, chlamydia and ureoplasma can cause male infertility.

Other risk factors include working in high temperatures, using sauna baths or hot tubs, professions requiring long sitting hours; wearing tight underwears and use of laptops kept on the lap for a long period of time.

The assumption that men can reproduce into an advanced age is totally untrue. After 35, the reproductive potential of men drops sharply, as DNA in sperms starts disintegrating . After the age of 40, the likelihood of men fathering a child without genetic abnor declines 11 per cent every year.

Varicocele, taking protein supplements containing traces of hormones/steroids to increase muscle mass also affect male fertility.

Certain medications like tricyclic antidepressants, calcium channel blockers and anti androgens affect sperm production.

What’s the best way to produce a healthy sperm?

Lifestyle changes:

Maintain a healthy weight. Normal body mass index is liked with normal sperm count and normal motility.

Moderate amount of physical activity and exercise improves fertility.

Managing your stress levels, as high stress levels negatively impact fertility. Practice yoga, meditation or deep breathing.

Try to get an adequate amount of sleep. Aim for 7-8 hours of sleep to regulate hormones.

Prevent sexually transmitted infections by adopting safe sexual practises i.e. limiting the number of partners , using physical barriers etc.

Quitting smoking as it damages sperm DNA and reduces fertility.

Diet and Nutrition:

Eat antioxidants rich foods. Fruits, vegetables and nuts help to combat oxidative stress.

Include Omega-3 fatty acids, which are found in fish, flaxseeds and walnuts.

Consume zinc rich foods, such as Oysters, beef, chicken and pumpkin seeds which support sperm production.

Vitamin D is essential for sperm motility. Maintain an adequate levels through sufficient sunlight exposure, supplements or fortified foods.

Avoid processed and high glycemic index foods as they are harmful for fertility.

Environmental Factors:

Avoid exposure to toxins such as pesticides, heavy metals and industrial chemicals that harms sperm health.

Limit heat exposure. High temperatures can affect sperm production.

Mobile phones, laptops and microwaves emit harmful radiations which impacts sperm count, motility and causes DNA fragmentation. Therefore, avoid using them for prolonged period of time.

Dr Sabia Mangat concluded, “Boosting male fertility requires a holistic approach. By incorporating lifestyle changes, dietary adjustments, supplements and natural remedies, we can improve their sperm count and overall fertility. If your wife hasn’t got pregnant after a year of unprotected intercourse, you might consider being evaluated by a fertility specialist. A fertility specialist will help you to identify the cause and provide treatments that will help you in your journey to parenthood.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.