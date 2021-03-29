Mira Rajput's Gulkand from Rose Apothecary gives Ayurveda a Schitt's Creek twist

There’s smell of rose jam in the air and Mira Rajput is to be blamed courtesy her latest Ayurvedic video where she tried to make Gulkand. Remember Rose Apothecary in Schitt's Creek? Well, Mira has one of her own and haters gonna say it’s fictional but we are loving it because in a refreshing start to Monday with ‘Everyday Ayurveda with Mira’, the diva spilled the beans on her homemade Gulkand recipe straight from her ‘Rose Apothecary’ to treat acidity, heartburn and migraine.

In the Canadian television sitcom, Rose Apothecary is a store where the inhabitants of Schitt's Creek can purchase an assortment of re-branded local items and crafts ranging from lotions, shampoos, body milks, cat-hair scarfs, coffee, tea, toilet plungers and produce during the store’s functioning from 9am-5pm every day. Taking to her social media handle this weekend, Mira shared a video where she revealed, “Rose Apothecary We tried making Gulkand from the Desi Gulab growing in the garden and it was easier than I expected and so much fun (sic).”

Sharing some benefits of Gulkand, Mira wrote, “Gulkand is a traditional sun-cooked Rose Jam that is known for its cooling and Pitta-pacifying properties. A spoon of Gulkand in water or milk after lunch and dinner will keep the stomach cool and prevent common Pitta ailments like acidity, heartburn and migraine. And with the heat setting in, this can help almost everyone (sic).”

As a substitute to pickle or achaar, Mira has this “jammy cousin” daily. Hence, she decided to make it from her home-grown roses in her garden. Check out Mira’s Gulkand recipe here:

Ingredients:

Desi Gulab and Misri in equal proportion

Elaichi Powder

A glass jar to allow the sunlight to pass through

Little helping hands (Mira refers to her 4-year-old daughter, Misha Kapoor, here)

Method:

Take a dry glass jar and layer it with fresh and fragrant rose petals inside with another layer of misri or rock sugar evenly then a layer of elaichi or green cardamom powder. Repeat these three layers till all petals are over and then close the jar with a lid.

Keep it in the sunlight. Mira shared in the video that she was expecting the jar to be full but not all the roses had bloomed. Since both Mira and Misha were quite excited to do it that very day, they went ahead with half a jar.

Encouraging fitness enthusiasts to not lose heart if the recipe fails on their first try, Mira quipped, “If it fails not all is lost! Place it in the sun and mix every few days till it looks like jam! (sic).”

Benefits:

Gulkand can be refrigerated and stored in an airtight container for an year. In addition to being a natural coolant that helps with acidity, heartburn and headache, Gulkand also aides in treating lethargy and tiredness, constipation and bloating, spotting during periods, PCOS, acne marks, sugar cravings and irregular sleep.

Its daily intake helps prevent water retention by increasing the urine output and is an excellent tonic that strengthens the body’s plasma, blood, muscles, fat, semen, bones and bone marrow. Since the sundried rose petals and sugar do not contain fat, Gulkand can be consumed for weight loss.

