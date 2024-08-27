Maintaining proper hygiene during breastfeeding is essential for the sake of both, the mother's and the baby’s health. So, we have got you sorted with a few important tips related to personal hygiene during breastfeeding sessions that women shouldn’t miss. Overlooking these hygiene tips can cause a plethora of problems for the mother and the baby. Remember to follow these foolproof strategies for uninterrupted breastfeeding sessions. Mom’s guide to perfect hygiene during breastfeeding: Tips to protect your baby’s health (Photo by Jonathan Borba)

Hidden Dangers of Poor Hygiene:

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Pooja Gupta, Gynaecologist at Apollo Spectra in Mumbai, shared, “Breastfeeding is imperative for the baby as it provides nutrition to the baby. It is also known to lower a baby’s risk of suffering from gut, respiratory, ear, and urinary tract infections. Breastfeeding should be often done for the growth and development of the baby. However, breastfeeding which is considered a unique experience can turn into a nightmare if the mother fails to follow good personal hygiene. It can be discomforting for the mother and the baby.”

Breastfeeding 101:

To ensure a comfortable and hygienic breastfeeding journey, women should swear by the tips listed below. According to Dr Pooja Gupta, these vital measures can be taken by women to maintain personal hygiene during breastfeeding: