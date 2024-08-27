Mom’s guide to perfect hygiene during breastfeeding: Tips to protect your baby’s health
Leaky clothes to unclean nipples, don’t let bad hygiene ruin your breastfeeding journey: Essential tips mothers just can’t miss.
Maintaining proper hygiene during breastfeeding is essential for the sake of both, the mother's and the baby’s health. So, we have got you sorted with a few important tips related to personal hygiene during breastfeeding sessions that women shouldn’t miss. Overlooking these hygiene tips can cause a plethora of problems for the mother and the baby. Remember to follow these foolproof strategies for uninterrupted breastfeeding sessions.
Hidden Dangers of Poor Hygiene:
In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Pooja Gupta, Gynaecologist at Apollo Spectra in Mumbai, shared, “Breastfeeding is imperative for the baby as it provides nutrition to the baby. It is also known to lower a baby’s risk of suffering from gut, respiratory, ear, and urinary tract infections. Breastfeeding should be often done for the growth and development of the baby. However, breastfeeding which is considered a unique experience can turn into a nightmare if the mother fails to follow good personal hygiene. It can be discomforting for the mother and the baby.”
Breastfeeding 101:
To ensure a comfortable and hygienic breastfeeding journey, women should swear by the tips listed below. According to Dr Pooja Gupta, these vital measures can be taken by women to maintain personal hygiene during breastfeeding:
- Breast milk tends to leak on the clothes of the mother during feeding sessions. Hence, changing the clothes from time to time can prevent bacteria and odour and the baby will be able to enjoy the breastfeeding session. Doing so can help to avoid skin irritation or infections as the breast skin is delicate.
- Make sure to clean your breasts before the breastfeeding session as there can be germs present on the skin and can transfer to the baby causing infections.
- Breastfeeding mothers should refrain from using products containing alcohol, fragrance, or parabens that can cause breast irritation and redness, respiratory issues, or irritate the baby's sensitive mouth. Use breast wipes that are skin-friendly without alcohol. Clean your nipples with a fresh cloth after every breastfeeding session.
- Choose good quality nursing bras that can easily be opened during the breastfeeding session reducing the chances of transferring germs and causing infections. It is a good idea to choose bras made out of breathable fabrics. Avoid tight bras that require adjustment of the straps during breastfeeding sessions which can be an inconvenience for the mother.
- Mothers should wash their hands with soap and water before initiating the breastfeeding session. Monitor your breasts regularly and consult the doctor in case of nipple discharge, redness, skin irritation or pain.
- Shower twice a day to keep the breasts clean and odour-free. Use products recommended by the doctor only.
Breastfeeding women need to follow these tips without any delay to maintain appropriate hygiene.
