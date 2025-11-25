Mumbai doctor shares ‘best diet plan’ to protect your body from harmful effects of rising air pollution

With air pollution levels rising across major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata, experts are warning about the long-term impact on health. The Air Quality Index (AQI) in these metros often crosses the “unhealthy” mark, putting residents at risk of respiratory and other lifestyle-related issues. Dr Akshat Chadha emphasises the importance of a vegetable and fruit-rich diet to combat air pollution's health effects.(Shutterstock.)

Dr Akshat Chadha, general physician and lifestyle consultant based in Mumbai, shares in his November 23 Instagram post a detailed diet plan designed to strengthen the body’s defences and help protect against the harmful effects of air pollution. (Also read: London physician explains how ‘chronic stress’ shows up in your body and increases heart disease risk; shares symptoms )

How can you start your day to combat pollution

“Starting your day right is super important,” says Dr Chadha. “If you’re rushed, a glass of warm water works. If you have time, add 3-4 tsp of turmeric powder or use fresh ‘kacha haldi’ with a pinch of black pepper. You can also squeeze in a quarter to half a lemon, and add 3-5 tulsi leaves or 2-3 cloves on alternate days.”

He recommends following this with a small serving of nuts and seeds: “5-6 soaked almonds, one whole walnut, and 1-2 teaspoons of soaked sunflower or pumpkin seeds can go a long way in supporting immunity.”

For breakfast, Dr Chadha advises a balanced meal but notes that if one is rushed or has disrupted morning hunger due to fasting, “a light breakfast with a fruit and a glass of sattu shake is sufficient.”

Lunch and dinner should include plenty of vegetables and legumes. “Include veggies like cooked cauliflower, cabbage, broccoli, radish, carrots, bell peppers, tomatoes, pumpkin, and methi at least once a week. Pair them with rajma, chole, or dals and a carbohydrate source such as rice, millets, chapati, quinoa, or oats. Limit dairy, red meat, aerated drinks, and packaged foods,” he says.

What to include in meals to protect yourself from pollution

Fruits are essential for fighting pollution-related oxidative stress. “Make sure to include one fruit daily, especially citrus fruits, guava, kiwi, papaya, or pomegranate, either as a pre-workout snack or in the evening. Avoid fruit juices, smoothies, or milkshakes,” Dr Chadha adds.

Other key tips include:

Add an extra clove of garlic in the morning if it doesn’t cause acidity, or finely chop it in dal, veg juice, or soup.

Finish dinner 2-3 hours before bedtime and avoid snacking afterwards.

Drink 2-3 litres of water throughout the day, prioritising the first half to flush out mucus effectively.

Avoid antibiotics unless prescribed by a doctor.

Ensure you are not deficient in vitamin D, B12, or iron. “Pollution combined with anaemia can cause breathlessness and palpitations, which can be alarming,” warns Dr Chadha.

“Even though we can’t eliminate pollution completely, following these dietary changes is a good start to support your body and immunity,” Dr Chadha concludes.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.