Munching all the time after festivities? Expert tips to deal with post-holiday cravings

If you have been binge-eating all day from Christmas to New Year's Day while enjoying get-togethers with friends and family, it's natural for your body to continue demanding salty and sugary delicacies more frequently than you eat on a normal day. As we resume to our normal routines and get back to our everyday diet post holidays, some unhealthy eating choices may stick with us as a habit. Craving for a dessert after every meal, salty and crunchy snacks with tea and samosa or French fries in the evening can derail the weight loss journey and must be controlled. To bounce back to your wellness routine, make mindful choices every day till they became a habit or first instinct. (Also read | 4 no-oil pakora recipes to satiate winter cravings) Holiday habits are sticky and a bit difficult to get rid of as they are associated with leisure and fun time. (Freepik)

Holiday habits are sticky and a bit difficult to get rid of as they are associated with leisure and fun time. While healthy eating habits are inculcated after investing a fair amount of time, unhealthy ones can replace them very quickly. If you are sailing in the same boat, here are tips from an expert to beat holiday cravings and create a healthy fitness routine yet again.

"The holidays are a wonderful time for family, friends and food. But now that the holidays are behind us, what remains is pesky, growling stomach especially if you have been eating, eating, and overeating through December which has left you with a seemingly insatiable need to eat constantly. It just has to stop," says Nutritionist Bhakti Arora Kapoor in her latest Instagram post.

Tips for overcoming cravings

Kapoor says getting back on track can be a difficult process but not impossible. "Most common foods we crave are sugar, carbohydrates, chocolate, salt, and for some, cheese, as per the nutritionist.

Here are some strategies by Bhakti Arora Kapoor for becoming more conscious, aware and proactive when those cravings overtake you.

Tip 1: Get some movement in

When we exercise, it helps to eat up some of the excess blood sugar that may be floating around your blood stream causing unnecessary cravings.

Tip 2: Focus on water and whole foods that have protein, fat and fibre

Your cravings are most likely caused by your blood sugar being a little out of whack right now. Focussing on foods that don't break down to blood sugar and staying hydrated is the best way to start regulating blood sugar again, so cravings can start to diminish.

Tip 3: Replace before you remove

When cravings start to tie into a habit, things can get really tricky. If right now, you have got into the habit of grabbing a few sweets while watching TV or after lunch/dinner for dessert, it might not just be a craving but also a habit now too. It can be easier to break this habit by replacing it with something else first like a herbal tea, sugar free hot cocoa or a little dark chocolate.

A firm focus on your health goals and a little bit of discipline will help you get back on track as far as your weight loss journey is concerned.