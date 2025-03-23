Mysterious happiness crisis among young people: What is really going on?

Something unexpected is happening to young adults across English-speaking countries. Despite living in an era of unprecedented technological advancement, increased connectivity and overall economic growth, their happiness is declining. Meanwhile, their parents and grandparents are maintaining, or even improving, their well-being. New study reveals why young people are unhappier than ever and what needs to change.(Image by Pixabay)

A groundbreaking study published by the National Bureau of Economic Research has shed light on this unsettling trend. Researchers Jean Twenge and David Blanchflower analyzed eleven studies spanning six countries—Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States. Their findings challenge long-held beliefs about how happiness changes with age.

The vanishing U-curve of happiness

For decades, psychologists believed happiness followed a predictable U-shaped curve: we start off relatively happy in our youth, experience a dip in midlife (often referred to as a “midlife crisis”) and then bounce back in our later years but this new research suggested that pattern has disappeared. Instead, happiness now simply increases with age, with young adults reporting the lowest well-being and older adults the highest.

This shift is not just anecdotal, it is backed by data. In the United States, for example, life satisfaction among young adults has dropped sharply since 2016, while older adults’ satisfaction has remained stable. In other countries, the pattern is just as stark. The study found that this downward trend in youth happiness began well before the Covid-19 pandemic, indicating deeper societal and cultural shifts at play.

The mental health connection

The declining happiness of young adults is not happening in isolation—it aligns with alarming increases in mental health issues. Across all six countries, rates of anxiety, depression and self-harm among young people have surged.

In Australia, mental disorders among young people have increased by 40% for men and 60% for women in just over a decade. In the UK, the number of antidepressant prescriptions written between 2015 and 2019 jumped by 25%.

Young women, in particular, appear to be bearing the brunt of this crisis. In Australia, nearly half (46%) of women aged 16-24 reported experiencing mental illness between 2020 and 2022—up from 30% in 2007. Similar patterns are emerging in other nations, raising urgent questions about what’s driving this trend.

What’s behind the decline in happiness?

While there is no single answer to why young adults are increasingly unhappy, researchers have identified several potential contributors -

Research suggests that increased screen time has led to declines in face-to-face social interaction, which is crucial for mental health. The curated perfection of social media feeds can also fuel unrealistic comparisons, leading to lower self-esteem and heightened anxiety.

Many of the downward trends in youth happiness began around 2012-2013—right as smartphones and social media became deeply embedded in daily life. Research suggests that increased screen time has led to declines in face-to-face social interaction, which is crucial for mental health. The curated perfection of social media feeds can also fuel unrealistic comparisons, leading to lower self-esteem and heightened anxiety. Economic Instability: Young adults today face rising housing costs, student debt, and job market uncertainty. Many feel financially insecure, which has been linked to decreased well-being.

Young adults today face rising housing costs, student debt, and job market uncertainty. Many feel financially insecure, which has been linked to decreased well-being. Global Disruptions: Economic shocks like the Great Recession, the COVID-19 pandemic, and inflation have disproportionately impacted younger generations. Unlike older adults, who may have already established financial and social stability, young people are navigating an increasingly unpredictable world.

Economic shocks like the Great Recession, the COVID-19 pandemic, and inflation have disproportionately impacted younger generations. Unlike older adults, who may have already established financial and social stability, young people are navigating an increasingly unpredictable world. Declining Community and Connection: Compared to previous generations, young adults are less likely to participate in religious, civic, or local community activities—key sources of belonging and support.

Can we reverse this trend?

While the findings paint a concerning picture, they also offer an opportunity to rethink how society supports young people’s well-being. Potential solutions include -

Encouraging mindful social media consumption and fostering more face-to-face interaction could help mitigate the negative effects of digital culture.

Encouraging mindful social media consumption and fostering more face-to-face interaction could help mitigate the negative effects of digital culture. Expanding Mental Health Resources: Investing in accessible, youth-centered mental health care is crucial in addressing this crisis.

Investing in accessible, youth-centered mental health care is crucial in addressing this crisis. Addressing Economic Inequality: Policies that tackle the financial burdens faced by young adults—such as affordable housing and student debt relief—could improve long-term well-being.

Policies that tackle the financial burdens faced by young adults—such as affordable housing and student debt relief—could improve long-term well-being. Encouraging Meaningful Connection: Creating more spaces for young people to engage in community-building activities, from volunteering to hobby-based groups, may help restore a sense of purpose and belonging.

A wake-up call for society

The traditional happiness curve has flattened and young adults are struggling in ways that previous generations did not. This is not just a passing phase, it is a significant shift in how happiness is experienced across different age groups.

For parents, educators and policymakers, the message is clear: we need to pay attention. If we want future generations to not only live longer but also feel fulfilled and happy, we must address the factors driving this decline now.

The question remains—will we listen?

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.