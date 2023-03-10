National I am Day: 9 amazing self-care tips to rejuvenate yourself

National I am Day is celebrated every year on second Sunday in March to encourage people to dedicate some time for self-care and positive affirmations. This year it falls on March 12. The usage of words 'I am' can play a significant role in shaping one's reality. 'I am' can very well be part of positive affirmations for attracting positivity in life (I'm a winner, I'm a powerful being) or in negative statements (I'm a loser, I'm not worth it) that could hamper one's self esteem. 'I am' is about how you see yourself. (Also read: Mental health tips: Signs that you are emotionally exhausted; how to cope)

Self-care plays an important role in understanding yourself. In today's fast-paced world, it is common for people to lose touch with themselves which can result in burnout and stress. This accumulated stress over months and years can further lead to mental health issues from anxiety, depression to panic attacks. When you know yourself better, you can silence the negative voices in your head and focus on all the positives to achieve peace and happiness.

Dr Jyoti Kapoor, Senior Psychiatrist and Founder, Manasthali in an interview with HT Digital shares self-care that will help restore your energy.

1. Take a break

Taking regular breaks throughout the day can help prevent burnout and improve your productivity. In some cases, you may be able to take a break and walk away from a stressful situation. Anywhere you are, whether you are at work or at home, taking a 5 to 10 minutes break can help you to clear your mind so that you can re-focus and approach any issues from a new angle.

2. Learn breathing techniques

Breathing techniques are good for your health and help you to increase your patience levels. Take a deep breath and hold it for 5 seconds. Now, slowly release the breath and give a gap of 5 seconds before taking another breath. As you exhale, just imagine you are releasing all the negativity from your mind and body. Repeat the same procedure again for several minutes. You will feel relaxed and energetic.

3. Get enough sleep

Make sure you are getting enough sleep every night. Getting adequate rest can help improve your mood and energy levels.

4. Exercise

Exercise can help to reduce stress and anxiety while boosting your mood and energy levels. Commit yourself to exercise for at least 30 minutes per day, or as much as time allows.

5. Eat a Healthy Diet

A healthy diet can help you to feel more energized and focused. Make sure that you will eat a balanced diet with plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean protein.

6. Practice mindfulness

Take a few minutes each day to practice mindfulness. You can do this through meditation, yoga, or simply by taking deep breaths and focusing on the present moment.

7. Pamper yourself

Try to pamper yourself, and don't forget that for your family, you are very special. Spend a day at the spa or give yourself a pedicure and enjoy a long hot bath.

8. Spend time outdoors

Spending time in nature can help reduce stress and improve your mood.

9. Connect with others

Spending time with loved ones can help improve your mood and reduce feelings of isolation.

