National Ice Cream Day 2023: Every year, National Ice Cream Day is celebrated with a whole lot of pomp, grandeur and of course, a lot of ice cream. One of the most relished and loved desserts of the world – ice cream – is celebrated all over the world on this special day. National Ice Cream Day is celebrated every year on the third Sunday of the month of July. This year, National Ice Cream Day will be celebrated on July 16. In 1984, President Reagan announced National Ice Cream Day to celebrate the treat that was enjoyed by the ninety percent of the population of the United States. National Ice Cream Day 2023: Tips and tricks to give your ice cream a healthy makeover(Unsplash)

Years and years later since, ice cream still remains the undisputed king of desserts. However, sometimes it may need a healthy makeover to suit it to our health habits, lifestyle and diet. From flavours to colours, ice cream can make us happy anywhere and anytime. Here are a few tips and tricks to give your ice cream a healthy makeover.

Choose recipes: There are a variety of recipes for ice cream on the Internet. We need to filter the ones that suit our taste, our health habits and lifestyle. From vegan to keto to gluten-free to low-sugar, we should be able to follow the recipe that is healthy for us.

Creativity with the base: One of the healthy ways to get started with the base of the ice cream is to make it with frozen fruits. This will ensure that we get the necessary nutrients while relishing ice cream.

Spice and flavours: Adding sugar to ice cream is never a good option when it comes to making it healthy. But if we add flavours such as vanilla beans, cocoa powder and maple syrup, it will cover up for the absence of sugar.

The surprise element: We should not forget to add the surprise element to the ice cream to make the dessert more special for us. Be it chocolate chips or coconut flakes or a drizzle of honey, a bit of surprise will make the ice cream better, healthier and tastier.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Tapatrisha Das Tapatrisha is Content Producer with Hindustan Times. She covers stories related to health, relationships, and fashion. ...view detail