Neeraj Chopra's ‘effort and hard work’ in new fitness video is our workout inspo

His gold medal win in javelin throw at Tokyo Olympics 2020 created history since Neeraj Chopra is the first track and field athlete to win a gold for India at the Olympics and is ranked second, internationally, by World Athletics as of August 2021. He became a household name after his win resulted in the Indian national anthem being played after 13 years in Olympics and Neeraj continues to build his fanbase courtesy his regular glimpses of his robust workout sessions.

As we hand up our boots to unwind this Sunday, Neeraj's “effort and hard work” in new fitness video pumped up our zeal to jump out of bed and hit the grind. Serving as the perfect fitness inspiration this Sunday for all of us lazy bones, Neeraj shared a video straight from the gym and was seen nailing seated cable row followed by battle ropes.

Next up, he was seen handing by a bar with a medicine ball clutched between his legs, which he then raised in perpendicular direction to touch the bar in an effort to strengthen his core. Another core exercise with the medicine ball involved him lying on the stomach on high placed roller blades and throwing and catching the medicine ball.

Lastly, Neeraj was seen flipping the tyre on a terrace and even attempting high jumps over it while our jaws drop in awe. He simply captioned the video, “Effort and hard work have no substitutes (sic).”

Benefits:

Seated cable row targets and activates the back muscles like the latissimus dorsi in middle back, the erector spinea muscles, the rhomboids in upper back and the lower trapezius which in turn increases the upper-body strength. It strictly isolates the shoulders, rear delts, lower trapezius and helps eliminate assistance from the hip muscles.

The exercise results in better posture, better back definition and better core stability. It also lowers the chances of injury and protects the shoulders.

Battle ropes blast fat and is a useful exercise tool for those looking to lose weight. It sculpts and tones upper body muscles like the shoulder muscles including the deltoids and rhomboids, the upper and lower back muscles, the arm muscles and also grip, increase mobility and train imbalances and endurance while jumps and lunges during battle ropes can train the hip and leg muscles, especially the glutes.

As for medicine ball training, it positively enhances muscle strength, muscle power, coordination, agility, balance and speed. Also known as exercise balls, Stability balls, Yoga balls, Physio balls and balance balls, the Swiss ball or medicine ball exercises improve balance and tone the muscles apart from improving core strength.

This gym equipment is used use in physical therapy to build muscles and endurance, strengthen the core and developing flexibility and balance. Additionally, the ball helps in rehabilitating the back, hips and knee injuries to deliver a powerful workout and improve core stability, posture and muscle balance.

Strengthening the core helps not only in smoothly performing everyday activities and sports but also helps improve balance and stability and ensures a good posture. A strong core influences the legs and upper body and improves one’s posture, mood, sleeping pattern and boosts energy.

Core protects one against injuries and core muscles play a fundamental role in stabilising the spine and pelvis which is why one should aim to do a core workout two to three times a week to train the muscles in your pelvis, lower back, hips and abdomen. It strengthens the diaphragm and reduces the risk of back pain and injury.

Apart from building strength and endurance and burning major calories, tyre flipping is a full-body stimulator that develops athletic prowess. While the exercise can be nailed in just three steps - squat down, lift the tyre from the bottom and flip it, it is super challenging but at the same time fun, different, highly effective and will leave you feeling empowered.

Tyre flipping targets your whole body from legs and butt to arms and shoulders and tones even those hard to reach areas of the back of the arms and shoulders while toning the whole body. It is a great reliever of stress and tension, builds muscle while getting your cardio work in at the same time and getting your heart rate up, works out the trapezius muscles and the deltoids along with working the posterior muscles like the hamstrings, glutes and back for strength.

Precaution:

While lifting a tyre makes one feel pretty badass, it is important to start out with a lighter tyre that's suitable for the practitioner’s activity level and strength. Do not bend your hips and use your back as you can risk serious injury instead, bend at the knees, use your full body and engage core to lift and push the tyre.

The tyre can also be used to practice lunges, squats and swings presses. Always do this exercise under the supervision of a trainer.