Neurologist says Surya Namaskar works like a natural antidepressant, here’s how

Surya Namaskar, or Sun Salutation, is a 12-step yoga sequence known for boosting physical strength, flexibility, and mental well-being. Dr Prashant Katakol, a neurosurgeon and yoga teacher with 33 years of experience, shared that Surya Namaskar offers more than just flexibility. In an Instagram post dated April 14, 2026, he shared how it acts as a natural antidepressant.

Surya Namaskar works as a natural antidepressant.(Unsplash)

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Surya namaskar steps

Here are the Surya Namaskar steps:

Pranamasana (Prayer Pose) Hasta Uttanasana (Raised Arms Pose) Padahastasana (Hand to Foot Pose) Ashwa Sanchalanasana (Equestrian Pose) Dandasana (Plank Pose) Ashtanga Namaskara (Salute with Eight Parts) Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose) Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward Dog) Ashwa Sanchalanasana (Equestrian Pose) Padahastasana (Hand to Foot Pose) Hasta Uttanasana (Raised Arms Pose) Tadasana (Mountain Pose)

Benefits of Surya Namaskar

Here are the benefits of Surya Namaskar:

It helps maintain cardiovascular health and stimulates the nervous system.

cardiovascular health and stimulates the nervous system. It helps in stretching, flexibility, and toning.

It is also a great exercise for weight management and strengthening the immune system.

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{{^usCountry}} Surya Namaskar as natural antidepressant {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Quoting research done by the International Journal of Research in Medical Sciences, Dr Prashant Katakol highlighted that Surya Namaskar is often done for flexibility, but it does wonders for the brain. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Quoting research done by the International Journal of Research in Medical Sciences, Dr Prashant Katakol highlighted that Surya Namaskar is often done for flexibility, but it does wonders for the brain. {{/usCountry}}

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He mentioned that a published study of 80 people who practised Surya Namaskar five days a week for six months measured for one specific thing: serotonin levels. Anthropometric characteristics such as height, weight, waist, hip and sagittal abdominal circumference were measured before and after Surya Namaskar sessions.

Results of the study

The study showed that after Surya Namaskar, there were significant changes in weight (kg), waist circumference (cm), BMI (kg/m2), sagittal abdominal circumference (cm), and WHR, which were significantly reduced, and hips circumference was mildly increased. An increase in serotonin levels was also seen. After Surya Namaskar, mild depression, severe anxiety and moderate stress were significantly reduced. There was no need for pills, no side effects, no cost, just 12 postures done consistently.

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The study concluded that Surya Namaskar has an effect on the physiological, psychological and physical properties of the body. It is recommended to apply Surya Namaskar in clinical settings to treat psychological stress and obesity.

What is serotonin?

Dr Katakol said, “Serotonin is your brain’s natural mood stabiliser. Low serotonin is directly linked to depression, anxiety, and chronic stress. Most people reach for external solutions, without realising the brain already has the mechanism to heal itself.”

This is what the ancient practice of Surya Namaskar does at a biological level; it does not just move your body. It changes the chemistry of your brain.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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