Neurologist says Surya Namaskar works like a natural antidepressant, here’s how
Surya Namaskar, a popular yoga sequence, works wonders on overall health. Here’s how it works as a natural antidepressant as well.
Surya Namaskar, or Sun Salutation, is a 12-step yoga sequence known for boosting physical strength, flexibility, and mental well-being. Dr Prashant Katakol, a neurosurgeon and yoga teacher with 33 years of experience, shared that Surya Namaskar offers more than just flexibility. In an Instagram post dated April 14, 2026, he shared how it acts as a natural antidepressant.
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Surya namaskar steps
Here are the Surya Namaskar steps:
- Pranamasana (Prayer Pose)
- Hasta Uttanasana (Raised Arms Pose)
- Padahastasana (Hand to Foot Pose)
- Ashwa Sanchalanasana (Equestrian Pose)
- Dandasana (Plank Pose)
- Ashtanga Namaskara (Salute with Eight Parts)
- Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)
- Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward Dog)
- Ashwa Sanchalanasana (Equestrian Pose)
- Padahastasana (Hand to Foot Pose)
- Hasta Uttanasana (Raised Arms Pose)
- Tadasana (Mountain Pose)
Benefits of Surya Namaskar
Here are the benefits of Surya Namaskar:
- It helps maintain cardiovascular health and stimulates the nervous system.
- It helps in stretching, flexibility, and toning.
- It is also a great exercise for weight management and strengthening the immune system.
Surya Namaskar as natural antidepressant{{/usCountry}}
Surya Namaskar as natural antidepressant{{/usCountry}}
Quoting research done by the International Journal of Research in Medical Sciences, Dr Prashant Katakol highlighted that Surya Namaskar is often done for flexibility, but it does wonders for the brain.{{/usCountry}}
Quoting research done by the International Journal of Research in Medical Sciences, Dr Prashant Katakol highlighted that Surya Namaskar is often done for flexibility, but it does wonders for the brain.{{/usCountry}}
He mentioned that a published study of 80 people who practised Surya Namaskar five days a week for six months measured for one specific thing: serotonin levels. Anthropometric characteristics such as height, weight, waist, hip and sagittal abdominal circumference were measured before and after Surya Namaskar sessions.
Results of the study
The study showed that after Surya Namaskar, there were significant changes in weight (kg), waist circumference (cm), BMI (kg/m2), sagittal abdominal circumference (cm), and WHR, which were significantly reduced, and hips circumference was mildly increased. An increase in serotonin levels was also seen. After Surya Namaskar, mild depression, severe anxiety and moderate stress were significantly reduced. There was no need for pills, no side effects, no cost, just 12 postures done consistently.
The study concluded that Surya Namaskar has an effect on the physiological, psychological and physical properties of the body. It is recommended to apply Surya Namaskar in clinical settings to treat psychological stress and obesity.
What is serotonin?
Dr Katakol said, “Serotonin is your brain’s natural mood stabiliser. Low serotonin is directly linked to depression, anxiety, and chronic stress. Most people reach for external solutions, without realising the brain already has the mechanism to heal itself.”
This is what the ancient practice of Surya Namaskar does at a biological level; it does not just move your body. It changes the chemistry of your brain.
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