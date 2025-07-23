Neurosurgeon shares 5 habits to boost brain health, keep mind sharp in old age

While memory and cognitive function naturally decline with age, adopting the right habits and a brain-friendly diet can help preserve and even boost brain health over time. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Aditya Gupta, chairperson- neurosurgery, CNS radiosurgery, and co-chief- Cyberknife Centre, Artemis Hospitals said, “You don't have to make big changes to keep your brain healthy as you get older; just stick to healthy habits. Older people can keep their minds sharp and live a full life by staying active, eating well, and staying mentally and socially engaged.” Also read | The MIND diet can boost brain health: Study explains it’s benefits for the elderly Stay active, eat well, and stay mentally and socially engaged.(Freepik)

1. Stay mentally active

The brain needs exercise just like the body does. To keep your mind busy, you could read, do puzzles, learn a new skill, or play memory games. Learning new things throughout your life keeps your brain active and may slow down cognitive decline.

2. Physical activity

Exercise gets more blood to the brain and helps it make new cells. Older people can improve their memory, focus, and overall brain health by doing activities like walking, yoga, or swimming for 150 minutes a week.

3. Eat a brain-healthy diet

Eating a Mediterranean style diet that includes fruits, vegetables, whole grains, fish, and healthy fats is good for your brain, slows down aging, and may lower the risk of Alzheimer's disease and other memory problems in older adults.

4. Stay socially connected

Being alone and sad can make your brain worse. Being around other people often, like with family, friends, or community groups, keeps your mind busy and your heart healthy.

5. Prioritise sleep and manage stress

Memory and decision-making can suffer from not getting enough sleep and being under constant stress. Try to get 7 to 8 hours of good sleep each night. Do things that help you relax, like meditation, deep breathing, or spending time in nature.

