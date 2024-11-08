New moms can reduce their risk of postnatal depression by almost half if they exercise over an hour a week: Study

If you are a new mother, or know someone who is, you can reduce the risk of developing postnatal depression if you find time to exercise for more than an hour every week, according to a new study. The analysis, published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, examined 35 studies involving more than 4,000 women from 14 different countries and pooled data from available evidence on the impact of exercise after childbirth. Also read | Maternal mental health: Baby blues vs postpartum depression, know the difference The research suggests that new mothers’ odds of having ‘baby blues’ fall by 45 percent among those who are active. (X/US_FDA)

What are the findings

The research suggests that new mothers’ odds of having ‘baby blues’ fall by 45 percent among those who are active. Exercising for at least 80 minutes each week could also help reduce symptoms among new mothers who have depression or anxiety, researchers found.

They added that new mothers could restart exercise with 'gentle' walks, which they could do with their babies, and then increase to 'moderate' activity when they were ready. This moderate physical activity could include brisk walking, water aerobics, stationary cycling or resistance training.

However, the researchers acknowledged that finding the time would not be easy amid the new responsibilities and challenges, and recovery from childbirth should be prioritised.

Exercise reduces severity of postpartum depression

Starting exercise before 12 weeks after birth was linked to a greater reduction in depressive symptoms than starting it later. And the greater the exercise volume the greater the reduction in the severity of symptoms, the research found.

To reap the benefits of exercise, women should try and engage in at least 80 minutes of moderate intensity exercise each week, and they should try to be moderately active on at least four days of the week.

'Everyone’s ideal starting time will be different'

Lead author Professor Margie Davenport, from the University of Alberta, said, "Once [the mother] has recovered from labour and delivery, going for short gentle walks is encouraged. Walking is a great way to get exercise, and it’s something you can do with your baby. As she is ready to begin more vigorous exercise, we recommend a gradual but progressive fashion."

She added, “It’s important that attention is paid to symptoms such as poor recovery after exercise which may mean that exercise is progressing too quickly. Those who experience urinary incontinence are recommended to speak to a pelvic floor physiotherapist for assessment and treatment. Everyone’s ideal starting time will be different, balancing the need to recover and heal from childbirth with readiness to begin being physically active to derive both physical and mental health benefits.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.