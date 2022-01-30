Nothing to see here. Just Pilates girl Khushi Kapoor working out in animal flow

Khushi Kapoor is a Pilates enthusiast. Khushi is often spotted by paparazzi outside her Pilates studio, proudly flaunting her love for the fitness routine in her tee shirts. Khushi loves her time in the gym. She currently trains under the supervision of celebrity fitness expert Namrata Purohit, who keeps sharing snippets of her Pilates journey on her Instagram profile. From acing balanced workouts to intense Pilates routine, Khushi is always up for everything fitness.

A day back, Namrata shared a picture of herself with Khushi Kapoor on her Instagram profile and it is setting major goals for us to conquer. The picture also perfectly captures the camaraderie that Namrata and Khushi shares, from fitness to fashion. In similar athleisure, Namrata and Khushi can be seen having a lot of fun with Pilates.

In the picture, Khushi Kapoor can be seen standing on a Pilates reformer with her one leg stretched backwards and positioned on a stand. Her hands can be seen folded in front of her in the Namaskar position. Twinning in shades of purple, Namrata can also be seen acing a similar position in a simultaneous Pilates reformer, beside Khushi.

"Just 2 Pilates Girls working out and enjoying their shades of purple," wrote Namrata. Within minutes, the picture was flooded with likes and comments from Namrata's Instagram family. The best comment came from none other than Khushi Kapoor herself. Khushi dropped by to comment with purple heart emoticons on the picture. Take a look at their picture here:

Pilates come with multiple health benefits. It helps in strengthening the muscles of the body. It also helps in gaining muscle control over the back and the limbs. Pilates help in strengthening the abdominal and the core muscles, toning the muscles such as lower back, hips and buttocks, and enhancing the flexibility of the body.