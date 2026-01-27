Nutritionist calls this Indian fruit a 'cheaper and healthier' alternative to blueberries

Nutritionist Deepshikha Jain shared in an Instagram post on January 21 about how guava is a good alternative to blueberries because they share similar nutritional value.

Blueberries offer extensive health benefits. Time and again, this superfood appears in nutrition recommendations for its antioxidant properties, anti-inflammatory effects and overall wellness value. However, the catch is that blueberries are usually on the pricier side and sometimes less accessible as well. For everyday consumption, they might not be viable. But is there any alternative that offers similar nutritional benefits as blueberries?

Vitamin C and fibre Blueberries contain vital nutrients such as vitamin C and fibre. Vitamin C, a potent antioxidant, helps protect cells from damage, supports immune function and promotes healthy skin. Similarly, fibre is also crucial as it fosters good digestion and supports gut balance, while also steadying blood sugar levels, reducing spikes.

Breaking down the nutritional comparison, the nutritionist explained how the two fruits stack up gram for gram, "When you compare 100 grams of both these fruits, 100 grams of guava is going to give you approximately 230 MG of vitamin C, versus 100 grams of blueberries gives you only 60 to 80 mg of vitamin C.”

Next, Deepshika highlighted the difference in fibre content. She revealed that one serving of guava provides approximately 7-8 grams of fibre, while 100 grams of blueberries contain 4-5 grams.

So in this case, guava emerges as a better, everyday fruit choice, as when it comes to fibre content, guava provides more.

Benefits of reducing oxidative stress Oxidative stress can significantly harm your health and has been linked to several diseases as well as early ageing. This is why addressing oxidative stress becomes imperative. Beyond vitamin C and fibre, the nutritionist noted that guava is rich in lycopene and quercetin, compounds that support heart health and help reduce oxidative stress. Blueberries, in contrast, are rich in anthocyanins, which are generally known for their anti-inflammatory properties.

In this context, guava has an edge because it contains antioxidants such as lycopene and quercetin, which help combat oxidative damage. For daily consumption, however, guava is much more practical because it is easily available. The nutritionist remarked, “Both are equally really healthy but if you want a much more cheaper and healthier alternative then guava is definitely a win for you.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.








