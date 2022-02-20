Nutritionist shares list of ingredients to build robust immunity, fight Covid-19

It is no secret that keeping our immune system strong helps the body fight diseases on an ongoing basis but as we enter into the third year of Covid-19 pandemic, our immune system requires support of many nutrients. There is no single ingredient that will minimise symptoms or our chances of contracting coronavirus hence, consuming a list of ingredients on a daily basis will help in building a strong immune system over time, that can fight the non-stop evolution of Covid-19 variants.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, holistic nutritionist and fitness expert - Veronica Kumra shared, “It has become very evident with the Omicron surge; new variants will continue to evolve with the virus getting weaker and making the symptoms milder. If we compare Omicron to the previous coronavirus variants like Delta and Alpha that had high fatality rate, Omicron variant has fortunately only shown flu-like symptoms such as fever, sore throat, cough, fatigue, etc. Although the future is optimistic, we must continue to take precaution and work on building a strong immune system.”

Check out this list of ingredients by her, which she asserts should be consumed on a daily basis. This is because she claims it can build a strong immune system over time as it can fight the non-stop evolution of Covid-19 variants.

1. Load up on veggies – “Eat the rainbow”

2. Leafy Greens – Spinach, kale, bok choy (it’s still winter, have sarson ka saag cooked in ghee)

3. Berries – Strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, blackberry

4. Fruits – Pomegranate, pineapple, papaya, banana, apple, kiwi, citrus fruits like grapefruit, orange, lemon and avocado

5. Dates

6. Whole Grains – Quinoa, oatmeal, brown rice, amaranth, millet, teff

7. Nuts and seeds – Walnuts/pecans, almonds, cashews, chia seeds, pumpkin seeds, flax seeds

8. Ghee

9. Eggs (veg alternative: tofu)

10. Chicken breast, turkey breast

11. Fish - Salmon, tuna, cod, sardines

12. Greek Yogurt

13. Sweet Potatoes

14. Herbs and spices – Turmeric, black pepper, cinnamon, cayenne pepper, ginger, garlic

15. 3-4 litres of water