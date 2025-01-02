Older depressed people drive riskier: Study shows peculiar, hazardous driving patterns

Depression or Major Depressive Disorder alters a person emotionally, physically and cognitively. It affects the day-to-day functioning and impacts the overall quality of life. It also interferes with driving. Driving requires acute attention, along with coordinated use of the hands, feet, and eyes. A study published in JAMA Network Open revealed how major depressive disorder (MDD) impacts the driving behaviour of older adults. Older people above the age of 65, who are depressed, show distinct driving patterns. (Shutterstock)

Riskier driving

Driving becomes hazardous for people aged 65 and older and suffering from depression. The research, conducted by Ganesh M. Babulal, Ph.D., and colleagues from Washington University in St. Louis, involved a sample of 85 older adults with MDD and 310 without.

The study findings revealed that older adults with major depressive disorder (MDD) show riskier driving behaviours compared to those without the disorder. For example, they often brake suddenly or take sharp turns more frequently. They also tend to drive farther from home, visit more unique places, and have more more unpredictable driving patterns, which might indicate impulsive decisions.

Visiting unique places and deviating from the travel plans suggests the spontaneous desire to seek out new places as a way to cope with the low mood or manage feelings of restlessness from the consistent sadness. While taking sharp turns show the driver’s decision-making process. Sudden or risky turns may indicate impulsive decisions or a lack of attention.

Intervention

The study authors urged for intervention as they said, “Identifying distinct patterns of driving behaviour associated with depression can inform targeted interventions like cognitive retraining or driver rehabilitation by occupational therapists that may support safe mobility and enhance the well-being of older drivers with MDD.” For older people, new skills can be taught to drive more safely. This is important as it not only safeguards the driver but also others on the road from potential accidents. By identifying the specific driving patterns connected to Major Depression Disorder, experts can devise tailored programs, such as cognitive retraining or driver rehabilitation, which can help these individuals drive more safely.

