Orthopaedic surgeon shares real reason 38-year-old man's arm 'wouldn’t move at all, his kid asked if he is going to die'

Dr Obaidur Rahman, an ortho and sports surgeon, took to Instagram on August 27 to share a patient's case study and highlight the importance of not ignoring your body's whispers. Sharing details of a 38-year-old factory worker's health, Dr Rahman explained that if you're experiencing persistent pain, don't delay seeking medical attention, as early detection can make all the difference in protecting you and your loved ones. Also read | Orthopaedic surgeon explains 'real reason a healthy 29-year-old woman who never touched alcohol' had grade 3 fatty liver By being aware of your body's warning signs and seeking medical attention when necessary, you can potentially prevent severe consequences and ensure timely treatment. (Representative picture: Freepik)

According to Dr Rahman, the patient, known for his stoicism and strength, suffered in silence with a dull ache in his shoulder. Despite the pain worsening over time, he ignored it, attributing it to his physically demanding job. It wasn't until he experienced a sudden, debilitating incident that the true cause of his pain was revealed: a large lytic lesion in his bone, indicative of cancer.

A silent warning

Dr Rahman said, “He was 38. Worked brutal shifts in a factory where the machines roared louder than his own voice. A man built on silence. Stoic. Unshakable. The kind who never complained — except for one thing: A dull, stubborn ache in his shoulder. No accident. No injury. Just… pain. It crept in slowly, like a shadow. Worse at night. Worse in silence. He blamed work. Took painkillers. Ignored it. Because that’s what tough men do. Until the day his body betrayed him. A heavy crate slipped. His arm gave way. He froze — not from the weight, but from the shock of realising… it wouldn’t move at all.”

The doctor added, “The company ordered an X-ray. Just the basics. A plain film. They sent him to me for review. And there it was. Not a sprain. Not 'just stress'. But a dark void in his bone — a large lytic lesion. The kind that whispers one word no one is ready to hear: cancer.”

A devastating diagnosis

According to Dr Rahman, the diagnosis was heart-wrenching, especially when the patient's six-year-old daughter asked if her father would die. This moment highlighted the importance of listening to our bodies and not ignoring subtle warnings, and the doctor said, “But that wasn’t the hardest part. As I looked at the scan, the door opened. Behind him, a small hand tugged at her father’s shirt. His daughter. Barely six. She clutched the papers tighter than he ever held those crates. Her eyes met mine. Wide. Unblinking. And then the whisper that broke me: 'Doctor… is papa going to die?'”

“That moment still lives in my head. Because sometimes pain isn’t pain. Sometimes it’s a warning. Sometimes it’s your body’s final attempt to scream before it’s too late,” Dr Rahman added. He went on to explain that pain can be a warning sign, and ignoring it can lead to severe consequences. By the time pain is visible on a scan, it may be too late, and so it's crucial to recognise the difference between harmless pain and symptoms of something more serious, he explained.

The importance of early detection

Dr Rahman added that you should not ignore your body's whispers, and if you're experiencing persistent pain, don't delay seeking medical attention, as early detection can make all the difference. He said, “Not every pain is mechanical. Not every delay is harmless. The truth? By the time pain is visible on a scan… it may already have stolen what you can’t get back. Listen when your body whispers. Because if you don’t — one day, it may roar... because sometimes the smallest pain hides the biggest truth.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.