Parenting a child with autism? Paediatrician shares 5 home support tips that can help

A child with a neurodevelopmental disorder requires a supportive home environment to be able to navigate the world with more comfort, confidence and security. Parents and caregivers need to take certain initiatives early on and build everyday habits that are rooted in efficiency, from teaching the child to communicate better to managing routines and expressing needs to feel emotionally safe.



ALSO READ: Can autism or ADHD be diagnosed in adulthood? Psychologist shares what they look like in adults Children with autism need a supportive environment, as it can help them communicate better, manage daily routines and thrive with the right care. (Picture credit: Freepik)

Among neurodevelopmental disorders, Autism Spectrum Disorder, or ASD, is diagnosed in schoolchildren. However, supporting a child with ASD does not begin and end with therapy. It also depends on the family's role, including how parents and caregivers respond to the child, understand their needs and create an encouraging, structured atmosphere at home.

World Health Organization defines Autism Spectrum Disorders as a diverse group of conditions and states that they are all characterised by some degree of difficulty with social interaction and communication.

To break it down simply, a child with autism may find it difficult speaking or expressing their needs, find it hard to maintain eye contact, struggle to get along well socially with peers, or get easily agitated by sounds, lights, textures or crowded spaces.

For better management, HT Lifestyle, in a chat with Dr Nikith D’Souza, department of paediatrics at St John’s Medical College Hospital, Bengaluru, attempted to understand how parents can support a child with autism at home, as the first support begins not in therapy but at home.

The paediatrician opined, "Based on studies, about 1 in 100 children worldwide live with Autism Spectrum Disorder, or ASD, and in India, it is becoming increasingly recognised as awareness and understanding of the condition grow. A diagnosis of ASD can feel overwhelming, almost like stepping into unfamiliar territory. But what evidence and countless families have shown is that the right support, when started early and carried forward with intention, can deeply change a child’s life path.”

Dr D’Souza also emphasised that support should not be interpreted as changing or ‘improving’ the child. Rather, it is about understanding them, standing by them and creating an environment where they can truly achieve.

Some of the red flags highlighted by the doctor include avoiding eye contact, not responding to their name, not talking or pointing, or losing skills they once had. If parents notice any of these signs, he advised them to consult a paediatrician instead of waiting for the symptoms to resolve on their own.

Here's a detailed guide from the doctor on how parents can support their autistic kids at home: