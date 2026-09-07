Patients Are Flying to China for the Latest Cancer Treatment

SHANGHAI—Michael Walters, 25, had just begun his first full-time job out of university when he was diagnosed last year with non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a blood cancer.

Walters, who hails from New Zealand, underwent several unsuccessful rounds of chemotherapy, radiotherapy and immunotherapy in Auckland. Then doctors told him about CAR-T treatment, in which a patient’s immune cells are extracted, re-engineered in a laboratory and reintroduced into the body to fight cancer cells.

Walters looked at the U.S. and India as well as Australia, where a hospital in Melbourne said it could treat him with the therapy—at a cost of as much as $600,000, a prohibitive sum for his family.

At SinoUnited Hospital in Shanghai, Walters paid less than half that amount—and, on Aug. 18, learned that the treatment had succeeded in pushing his lymphoma into complete remission.

“I feel more appreciative of life,” Walters said. “If this was 10 or 15 years ago, I wouldn’t have this option.”

CAR-T therapy, short for chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, was pioneered in the U.S. Today, however, Shanghai is emerging as a favored destination for patients from America and other rich countries—a testament not only to China’s low costs but also to the country’s emergence as an innovator in biotechnology.

“China has basically done to CAR-T cell therapy the same thing that it’s done to other industries, which is, they’ve industrialized it,” said Sairah Ahmed, director of the CAR-T program in the department of lymphoma and myeloma at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.

In some cases, China has jumped ahead of the U.S. In June, Beijing regulators greenlighted a CAR-T treatment for a cancer of the stomach and upper small intestine—the world’s first approved CAR-T therapy for solid tumors.

Josh Bronkhorst, the 59-year-old chief executive of a financial services company, was among the first to get the treatment after approval. Diagnosed in December, he went through four months of chemotherapy and immunotherapy—only to find that the tumor was still growing.

His doctors told him another round of chemotherapy would have only a 15% chance of success. So Bronkhorst, also a New Zealander, headed to China.

“Every day is getting better,” Bronkhorst said in a faint voice on Aug. 6 from his bed at Jiahui International Hospital in Shanghai. By then, 10 days after the re-engineered cells were infused into his body, the buildup of extra fluids caused by Bronkhorst’s cancer had come to a halt, allowing doctors to remove a drainage tube.

“It’s not a miracle drug, but this was by far the best option I could find,” he said at the time.

On Aug. 16, he flew back to New Zealand, where he continues to recover.