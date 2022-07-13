PCOS: 5 amazing herbal teas to reverse the condition

Herbal teas are gaining popularity not without a reason. A number of scientific studies vouch for their medicinal properties. A cup or two of some healthy teas that are made with the combination of spices, herbs, flowers or dried fruits could be quite beneficial in many health conditions and also helps in giving a much-needed boost to your immune system apart from fighting inflammation, the root cause of many diseases. Herbal teas are also effective in certain hormonal disorders like PCOS or Polycystic ovary syndrome. (Also read: Shruti Haasan opens up on dealing with PCOS, endometriosis: ‘My body isn’t perfect right now but heart is’)

Polycystic ovary syndrome occurs usually in women of reproductive age. Genetic factors or higher levels of male hormones called androgens could be responsible for this health condition. Women affected by PCOS may have irregular periods or no periods, could face fertility issues, have excessive hair growth on face, chest or back, weight issues or skin acne.

While PCOS can't be treated, by making a number of lifestyle changes that involves healthy eating, quality sleep and exercise or breathwork, it can be managed or reversed. Herbal teas too can help in PCOS reversal.

Ayurveda expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar in her recent Instagram post talks about 5 herbal teas that could help manage PCOS.

1. Spearmint Tea

Spearmint tea(Pinterest)

If you struggle with elevated testosterone, hirsutism (excess hair in face or back) and have trouble ovulating, spearmint tea can be a great addition to your daily routine. It promotes ovulation and reduces androgens. Sip on it first thing every morning.

2. Green Tea

Green Tea(Pinterest)

It works wonderfully in reducing insulin resistance and the level of free testosterone in overweight and obese women suffering from PCOS. Best to replace Indian chai with a cup of green tea in the morning for obese women with PCOS.

3. Ginger Tea

Ginger tea (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Ginger aids in the regulation of female hormones. It works miraculously due to anti-inflammatory qualities and helps control symptoms like cramps, mood swings and headaches. Sipping on ginger tea either in morning or evening is perfect. You can also add lemon or honey in it for extra benefits.

4. Licorice root Tea

Licorice root tea(Pinterest)

Wonderful herb for reducing elevated testosterone levels, it also helps keep your cravings at bay as it is sweet in taste. Sip on it once every day whenever you feel low or crave for something sweet. Avoid it if you have high blood pressure.

5. Cinnamon Tea

Cinnamon Tea(Pinterest)

This works wonderfully in reducing your elevated blood sugar and insulin levels (which is most common in PCOS). It also helps lose weight and regulate periods. Have a cup of it anytime you like as its caffeine-free.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON