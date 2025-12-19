Period pain draining you out? Pain medicine physician shares 5 effective home remedies to ease menstrual cramps

For many women, period cramps can be so debilitating that reaching for a painkiller feels almost automatic. While medication can be effective, it isn’t always the only - or the first - option. Targeting inflammation, easing muscle contractions and improving blood flow through simple home remedies may help reduce menstrual pain naturally, offering relief before you have to pop a pill. If you are struggling with menstrual cramps, here are 5 home remedies to try out.(Unsplash)

Dr Kunal Sood, an anesthesiologist and interventional pain medicine physician, has shared five home remedies that can be effective in relieving menstrual cramps without having to resort to medication. In an Instagram video shared on December 18, the physician highlights, “Period cramps can be incredibly painful. You've probably already heard of a few home remedies like using a heating pad or drinking herbal tea. But knowing why these work can help you use them more effectively.”

Why do period cramps happen?

According to Dr Sood, the body releases compounds that cause the uterus to contract during menstruation, leading to painful cramps. He explains, “During menstruation, the body produces prostaglandins, compounds that cause the uterus to contract. Higher levels are linked to more intense pain.”

Home remedies that can work

Heat therapy

Dr Sood states that heat applied to the lower belly relaxes uterine muscles and improves blood flow, which can be effective in reducing cramps. He suggests, “A heating pad or hot water bottle increases blood flow and relaxes the uterine muscles. In fact, one study found heat patches worked just as well as ibuprofen in relieving menstrual pain.”

Herbal remedies

Some herbal remedies like ginger, chamomile and fennel can relieve cramps by targeting inflammation. The physician explains, “Teas made from ginger, chamomile, or fennel have anti-inflammatory and antispasmodic effects. Ginger, in particular, has been shown to lower pain severity and is often as effective as NSAIDs, but with fewer side effects.”

Magnesium and vitamin B1

According to the pain medicine doctor, magnesium and vitamin B1 supplements can help by relaxing muscles and reducing the intensity of cramps. He states, “Magnesium helps regulate muscle contractions and may reduce prostaglandin production. Vitamin B1 supports nerve function and energy metabolism. Clinical trials have shown both can reduce the intensity and duration of period cramps when taken consistently.”

Omega-3 fatty acids

Dr Sood recommends increasing omega-3 fatty acid intake - either through fatty fish or supplements - explaining that they help reduce inflammation and support mood regulation. He emphasises, “Found in fatty fish and supplements, omega-3s are anti-inflammatory and may help reduce cramp severity and support mood stability throughout the cycle.”

Movement and exercise

The physician highlights that gentle forms of movement, such as walking or yoga, can be highly effective in relieving pain while also improving blood circulation. He explains, “Light activity like walking or yoga stimulates circulation and releases endorphins, the body’s natural pain relievers. Even gentle stretching can make a noticeable difference.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.