Physician shares how a 39 year old man swallowed chia seeds and nearly choked; warns ‘stop eating’ them the wrong way

Chia seeds have become a popular health food thanks to their fibre, omega-3s, and antioxidant content. But while these tiny seeds are nutritious, eating them the wrong way can lead to unexpected health issues. A 39-year-old man experienced airway blockage after swallowing dry chia seeds. (Freepik)

Dr Kunal Sood, a physician certified in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain medicine, shares in his September 22 Instagram post how eating chia seeds the wrong way can lead to discomfort, digestive issues, and even pose a choking risk. (Also read: Physician warns ‘normal ECG doesn’t always mean your heart is healthy’; explains how to spot hidden problems early )

Are you eating chia seeds the right way

In his post, he explains, "Are you eating chia seeds the right way? Chia seeds are packed with nutrients, rich in omega-3, fibre, and antioxidants. They support heart health, digestion, and weight management, making them a popular superfood. But while they're great for you, how you eat them matters."

Dr Sood adds, “Chia seeds have a unique ability to absorb liquid, often several times their weight, sometimes even up to 12 times. This helps keep you full longer, but if not prepared properly, it can cause problems.”

Risks of eating chia seeds the wrong way

Sharing a rare case from his practice, he says, "In one rare case, a 39-year-old man swallowed a tablespoon of dried chia seeds with water, and they expanded in his throat, blocking his airway. To avoid this, soak chia seeds for about 10-15 minutes before eating, start with small amounts, and drink enough water to prevent digestive discomfort since chia seeds absorb moisture from your body."

He concludes with a note of caution, "If you're unsure about adding them to your diet, make sure you consult with your doctor. Share this video if you found it helpful and follow to improve your health IQ."

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.