Planning on buying air purifier? Don't miss this checklist and health benefits before you make a purchase

Pollution is a critical concern for our health. Prolonged exposure to toxic air quality paves the way for serious health ailments, making clean indoor air the need of the hour for breathing safely. This is where indoor air purifiers come to the rescue. These devices function by filtering out harmful particles and giving you much-needed respite. If you don’t have one yet, it’s high time you got one. Air purifier is a neccessity to protect your respiratory health. (Shutterstock)

While it’s easy to get confused by the different models and types available in the market, we’ve got you sorted.

We have reached out to experts and simplified it with a beginner-friendly checklist before you head to buy air purifier, along with the health benefits of using an air purifier.

Beginner-friendly checklist

Choosing an air purifier that suits your location is important.(Shutterstock)

A lot goes into choosing the right air purifier. It’s not just about picking the fanciest or most tech-savvy model on the shelf; it also depends on where you live, making it all the more important to do your homework before making a purchase.

Prashant Bora, MD and CEO of OTEK said, “To begin with, it is important to take a look at the available products in the market while also understanding the requirements at hand. For instance, as buyers, we may be residing at locations that have high concentrations of dust particles in the air owing to nearby constructions or highways, or bad odour because of an open drainage system, or the overall air quality may be worsening by the day because of industrial activities nearby. While doing this, we must also check the AQI (Air Quality Index) data of the concerned locations and check sub-data sets like pollution count of PM10, PM 2.5, Pollen count, etc. This is particularly helpful when purchasing an air purifier by identifying the best possible product while also avoiding over-budget expenses.”

Prashant further shared this detailed guide, elaborating on the parameters:

Room size

Before purchasing an air purifier, it is important to identify the room and its purpose where the product will be installed. For instance, if it is for use at home, we need to identify the room where the air purifier will be used, depending on the resident concentration, and look for products that align with its size. For example, an average Indian drawing room for middle-class households is somewhere between 120-280 square feet, depending on location. This means that for installing the air purifier in living rooms, users must concentrate their search on products that have the capacity to purify air across the same size. Depending on where the air purifier will be installed, the search can take different routes. Furthermore, since air purification technology is advancing rapidly, it is smart to look for newer models that have been released in the last year or so, and have garnered amicable reviews from users.

Noise levels

A key factor to consider when choosing air purifiers is their noise levels, particularly since they are often used in bedrooms during sleep. Products that generate higher noise levels are typically not suitable for this setting, so it's wise to look for air purifiers that operate at sound levels below 60 dB. This ensures a quieter environment, allowing users to rest without disturbance.

Maintenance requirements

Similar to any other electronic product, air purifiers require periodical maintenance. However, some products often require significant maintenance, forcing users to shell out considerable money for optimal performance. This is why customers must seek out products that not only align with their particular requirements but also need minimal maintenance. It is best to look out for air purifiers that require replacing filters every 1 or 2 years, giving customers the benefit of value for money. However, it is important to understand that maintenance requirements depend on usage and can vary in different scenarios.

Types

While there are numerous air purifiers available on the market, most of these products are designed to cater to either the home or office. For a more versatile functionality, it is smart to look for air purifiers that can be used across the home or office, helping users to integrate the value-for-money aspect. Air purifiers that can be used seamlessly, irrespective of location, offer a unique opportunity for users while also smartly integrating cost savings and sustainability.

Family size

For home usage, customers must check whether an air purifier can cater to all of their family members. This is because, depending on performance outputs, different air purifiers in the market are designed to cater to the air requirement of a predetermined set of individuals. For example, if an air purifier has been designed to purify air for up to 4 individuals, it does little to purify the air of a family with 8 members. In India, where nuclear families dominate the social pyramid, the most optimal air purifiers for home usage offer air purification for up to 8 people, leaving excess rooms for visitors or extended families.

Health benefits

Families are at ease with an air purifier cleaning the indoor air. (Shutterstock)

Metro cities in India have poor air quality, making air purifiers an absolute essential. It protects from harmful particles, allergens.

Dr Salil. S. Bendre, Director, Pulmonology at Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital in Mumbai, explained, “Scientific evidence from several studies have shown that indoor environments individuals spend anywhere between 85% - 90% of their daily time in indoor spaces like houses, offices, schools or colleges, contains a mix of invisible threats like airborne viruses, bacteria, carbon dioxide, and toxic gases. These pollutants can accumulate and linger in closed spaces, leading to increased risks of respiratory infections, asthma, fatigue, and even long-term cardiovascular effects.”

Further, explaining more about the air purification system, he revealed, “Air purification systems have some role in filtering the indoor air and should be used depending on how much area it covers. HEPA filters are effective. Advanced technologies like ultraviolet germicidal irradiation can inactivate pathogens in the air, while advanced filtration methods can significantly lower carbon dioxide levels, reducing the burden on our lungs and improving cognitive function. Clean indoor air means a healthier immune system, fewer sick days, and better mental clarity—making air purification an essential tool for everyday wellness and disease prevention.”

