Plastic surgeon busts 7 hair fall myths: Is shampoo the main villain?

Hair fall is a rising concern among young people in the recent times. However, with numerous quick fixes floating on the Internet, proper diagnosis and timely treatment is delayed, leading to more complications. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Anmol Chugh, associate director, Plastics and Aesthetics Centre, CK Birla Hospital and director, Imperio Clinics, Gurgaon busted common hair fall myths and shared the facts. Also read | Jawed Habib shares 2 in 1 hack to control dandruff and hair fall naturally: 'Mix coffee in your shampoo' Know the main causes of hair fall.(Shutterstock)

Myth 1: Oil is a cure for hair fall

Fact: Hair oils improve scalp health and shine but don’t stop genetic or hormonal hair loss. Conditions like thyroid imbalance, PCOS, or family history are the real triggers. Oils can shine hair, not regrow it.

Myth 2: Shampoo is the main villain

Fact: No shampoo directly causes permanent hair loss. Harsh products may dry out hair, but true hair fall is linked to stress, poor nutrition, or hormonal shifts.It’s important to check for presences of substances like sulphate though.

Myth 3: Women do not face baldness

Fact: Pattern hair loss isn’t just a male issue. Many women face thinning post-pregnancy and after menopause. Early evaluation especially hormones, micronutrients is crucial for effective treatment.

Explore common causes of hair loss and effective treatments for restoring healthy hair(Unsplash)

Myth 4: Transplants do not look natural

Fact: Gone are the days of artificial-looking plugs. Techniques like FUE and robotic transplants now create natural results tailored to face and age. With the help of AI, hairline can be effectively designed and executed. Also read | 5 effective tips for Indian women to reduce hair fall immediately

Myth 5: Supplements are magic pills

Fact: Vitamin D, iron, or biotin deficiencies can worsen hair fall, but supplements alone don’t cure it. Lasting results need a mix of medical therapies, PRP, low-level lasers, lifestyle changes, or surgery.

Myth 6: Stress shedding is not reversible

Fact: Stress-related hair fall (telogen effluvium) is temporary. It is usually seen post major stress, surgery, trauma, chemotherapy. With better sleep, nutrition, and mindfulness, regrowth is possible. Mind-body wellness is now central to hair care.

Myth 7: Shaving makes hair thicker

Fact: Shaving doesn’t alter root density. Regrown strands just look thicker because their edges are blunt. Shaving only resets length and has no effect on density. Also read | Hair fall solutions: Doctors explain why it is happening and what you can do about it

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.