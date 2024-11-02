Post-festive detox myths busted: Don't fall for these common misconceptions after Diwali, Bhai Dooj, Govardhan Puja

The word ‘detox’ is commonly buzzing these days after the Diwali and Halloween festivities, followed by Govardhan Puja, Bhai Dooj, Kali Puja and Chhath Puja. However, most people are fascinated by common myths surrounding the detox process, which is widespread nowadays and overshadow the realities of the detox process. Post-festive detox myths: Don't fall for these common misconceptions after Diwali, Bhai Dooj, Govardhan Puja (Photo by Pexels)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dt Trupti Padhi, Senior Dietitian and Certified Diabetic Educator who Consults on Practo, highlighted some of the detox myths and realities -

Myth 1: Complete fasting will help detoxify the body after festivities.

Reality: Complete fasting can lead to weakness, fatigue, low energy, indigestion, dehydration, and increased nutrient deficiencies.

Myth 2: Detoxing with only liquid drinks will improve digestion, control blood sugar, manage cholesterol and prevent weight regain.

Reality: Instead of relying solely on liquid detoxes, focus on a balanced diet. Avoid excessive sugary beverages and refined flour (Maida). Incorporate healthy detox drinks such as cumin seed water, ajwain seed water, cinnamon water, and lukewarm flax seed or chia seed water after brushing in the morning or 30-45 minutes after lunch.

Drinking enough water can help you detoxify, boost digestion, improve the quality of your skin and hair and help you feel well-balanced. (Shutterstock)

Myth 3: Increased body movement after festivities will negatively impact the body

Reality: Engaging in regular physical activity, combined with a healthy diet, good sleep, and stress-reducing practices like meditation or yoga for 15-20 minutes a day, can support weight management and help prevent other health issues.

Myth 4: Lack of protein-rich and fiber-rich foods is beneficial for detoxification

Reality: Including protein-rich foods such as dairy products, eggs, chicken, or fish in moderation, along with fiber-rich foods like green vegetables, leafy greens, millets (e.g., oats, daliya, ragi), nuts and seeds (e.g., flax seeds, chia seeds), as well as roasted makhanas, helps maintain good health after festivities.

Bringing her expertise to the same, Dr Milli Sinha, Aesthetic Physician at La Clinique in Hyderabad and an expert with Oteria, shared, “After all the fun and indulgence during the much-anticipated festivals, your skin needs some extra care. I know how easy it is to indulge in sugary and oily foods during the festive celebrations but they can lead to inflammation and breakouts, leaving your skin tired and dull. That’s why it’s so important to adjust your diet and detoxify your body once the festivities are over.”

“After indulging in festive delicacies, detoxing is a great way to restore balance to your body," said dietitian Akshata Chavan.(Unsplash)

She suggested, “Drinking plenty of water will help flush out those toxins and eating a diet rich in antioxidants—like fruits and vegetables—is essential for a proper detox. Detoxifying not only helps your skin recover but it also restores balance to your body, supports digestion, boosts energy levels and replenishes the nutrients lost during the festive period. Including Omega-3s from sources like fish, walnuts and flaxseeds will reduce inflammation, keep your skin hydrated and aid recovery from within.”

Dr Milli Sinha concluded, “Don’t forget to incorporate facial oils and hydrating moisturisers into your skincare routine to restore radiance and hydration. By focusing on these post-festive skincare and dietary habits, you’ll revive your complexion and maintain that healthy glow we all love.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.