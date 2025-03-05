Prajakta Koli swears by this DIY hair oil made by her dad, calls it ‘magic’ for hair fall and damage. Here's the recipe

Prajakta Koli recently tied the knot, and her breathtaking wedding pictures are all over social media. She looked absolutely stunning in her ethnic bridal ensemble, and her long, luscious tresses added an extra touch of beauty to her overall look. Discover Prajakta Koli's DIY hair oil recipe for healthier locks.

While fans can't stop gushing over her dreamy wedding moments, it's worth noting that Prajakta has always been vocal about her love for hair care. In a past interview, she shared a special homemade hair oil recipe that her father prepares for her. If you're curious to know what goes into this magical concoction, let's take a look at how it's made. (Also read: Soha Ali Khan shares her top 3 beauty secrets for glowing skin at 46: Exercise, water and… almonds! )

Prajakta Koli's magical hair oil recipe

Talking about it, she shared, "I use an oil that Baba makes at home, in which you deep fry onions in coconut oil. Then, you remove the onions and add curry leaves, fry them, and remove them. That concentrated oil you put on hair." Praising the benefits of this magical oil, she added, "This hair oil is like magic! I was having so much hair fall due to heavy styling and a lot of products, and this changed my life."

Benefits of Prajakta's hair oil

Prajakta Koli's homemade hair oil is a powerhouse of nutrients that can work wonders for hair health. Onions are rich in sulfur, which helps strengthen hair strands, reduce breakage, and promote growth, while coconut oil deeply nourishes and hydrates the scalp. Curry leaves have antibacterial properties that can help soothe the scalp, reduce dandruff, and improve overall hair texture.

About Prajakta Kohli

Prajakta Koli is an Indian YouTuber and actor best known for her YouTube channel, MostlySane, and her role in the Netflix romantic drama series Mismatched. She recently tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, Vrishank Khanal, in an intimate wedding ceremony in Karjat on February 25.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.