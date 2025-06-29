Prosthodontist warns brushing your teeth too hard or overbrushing can be dangerous for you and do more harm than good

Brushing your teeth may not be the most glamorous activity, but it is necessary for a healthier you. Rather than treating brushing — something that's recommended you do twice a day — as just another box to check, why not learn what the best dental practices are? For instance, did you know that brushing your teeth right after every meal is not the best dental health habit? Also read | Skipping brushing your teeth before sleep? Doctor explains how your heart is paying the price Before you brag about brushing your teeth too hard or too often, know the consequences of your dental routine. (Freepik)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sanjeet Shankar, a prosthodontist and founder and CEO of Epikdoc.AI, explained that people who brush too frequently run the risk of increased dental issues.

Warning against ‘excessive care’, he said: “In urban clinics from Mumbai to Bengaluru, dentists are seeing patients, often young and health-conscious professionals who walk in with gum recession and enamel wear, not from neglect but from brushing too hard. This is not about missed appointments or skipped flossing. It is about doing too much of a good thing.”

Risks of overbrushing or brushing hard

Brushing twice a day is often considered non-negotiable. But according to Dr Shankar, people who brush too frequently often focus less on their brushing quality and technique. “The method, not just the frequency, decides how long the teeth and gums stay healthy. Scrubbing the teeth with pressure, especially with hard bristles or whitening toothpastes, gradually strips the enamel,” he said.

Dr Shankar added that once that outer layer is thinned or worn, dentin, which is more porous, more sensitive, and less resistant to decay, remains. “Some people brush after every meal. Others brush with the same intensity they would use on a stained pan. Neither helps. What follows is not strength but breakdown, first of the enamel, then of the gum line. The irony is that the very effort to maintain oral health becomes its undoing,” he said.

Signs you may be brushing hard or overbrushing

At many clinics, Dr Shankar said, dentists are seeing early gum recession in people as young as 28 or 30: “The gumline begins to pull back, exposing the root surface. It does not happen overnight. But a toothbrush that is too firm, paired with forceful movements, can bring this on quietly.”

According to him, one noticeable pattern is asymmetry. “Right-handed people often brush the left side of their mouths with more force. The canines, which tend to jut out slightly, are brushed more aggressively and begin to show early signs of wear. Once the gums recede, those roots are harder to protect and easier for bacteria to reach,” Dr Shankar said.

Aggressive flossing is bad too

The problem is not limited to brushing. Dr Shankar said that some patients floss with such energy that the tissue between their teeth, the papilla, starts to tear. “Over time, this creates black triangles, those small gaps that form when gum tissue recedes from between the teeth. These are not just cosmetic concerns. They make cleaning harder and food lodgement more frequent,” he said.

Dr Shankar added that mouthwashes, especially those that promise '24-hour protection,' can cause problems when used too often. Rinses with alcohol or peroxide, when used multiple times a day or for too long, can irritate soft tissue and, in some cases, lead to fungal overgrowth, he said. According to him, oral hygiene products work best in moderation.

When the toothbrush becomes the problem

“The tool itself often tells the story. Bristles that fray within two or three weeks are a red flag. So is a toothbrush that looks flattened or feels coarse at the tips. Dentists suggest replacing a toothbrush every three months under normal use. If it is wearing out in half that time, it is not the brush; it is the habit,” Dr Shankar said.

He said another mistake is brushing right after consuming something acidic, like citrus, tomatoes, or cola. Dr Shankar explained: “Acid softens the enamel. If brushing follows too soon, it speeds up erosion. A wait of 30 minutes allows saliva to neutralise the acid and protect the enamel during brushing.”

What happens when you underbrush your teeth?

Dr Shankar said that while some patients brush too hard, others do too little and the effects are clearer: plaque buildup, swollen gums, bleeding, and persistent bad breath. “Poor technique can be just as damaging as no brushing at all. Brushing too quickly or missing the gumline allows bacteria to grow undisturbed. Over time, this leads to gingivitis and eventually periodontitis, a condition that does not stop at the gums but can impact bone and lead to tooth loss,” he added.

What you should actually be doing

“Brushing is not a workout. It is a two-minute routine, done gently, twice a day. The brush should be soft-bristled, the motion light and circular, and the angle slightly tilted toward the gum line. There is no need to press hard or extend the session. If anything, the softer approach offers better long-term protection,” Dr Shankar said.

According to him, flossing should follow the curve of each tooth without snapping into the gums: a single gentle pass between each gap, once a day, is enough. Mouthwash, if used, should stay in the mouth for no more than 30 seconds and preferably be alcohol-free, he added.

Repairing the damage is harder than prevention

Dr Shankar said, “Once the enamel is gone, it does not grow back. Treatments for erosion include fillings, bonding, or, in some cases, crowns. Gum recession, if it becomes severe, may require grafting or specialised techniques like the pinhole surgical method. These procedures are effective, but they are expensive, often invasive, and preventable with better habits.”

He added that the damage caused by overbrushing is rarely sudden: “It builds over months, even years, with small signals that are easy to miss, such as extra sensitivity, subtle changes in the gumline, or a worn-out toothbrush too soon. What is often missing is not effort, but restraint. Oral care does not ask for force. It asks for consistency and care.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.