Pulmonologist lists 3 common causes of morning cough; shares early warning signs to be aware of

Waking up with a cough in the morning is often dismissed as normal. But what if that cough lingers, turns chronic, and refuses to go away on its own? In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Vikas Mittal, director, pulmonologist at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi said, “When a morning cough becomes persistent, lasting for weeks, it may be a sign of an underlying health issue that needs medical attention. Doctors caution that ignoring it could delay the diagnosis of conditions that are better managed when caught early.” Also read | Is your morning phlegm trying to tell you something? Pulmonologist shares what it means Persistent morning cough can indicate other health complications.(Shutterstock)

Common causes of morning cough:

1. Allergies and asthma: One of the most common reasons for an early morning cough is allergy. This can be related to nasal or sinus allergies, or to airway inflammation such as bronchitis or asthma. In such cases, the cough often recurs daily, worsens in certain seasons, and may improve temporarily with allergy or asthma medications.

2. Acid reflux (GERD): Acid reflux can irritate the throat and airways, especially during the night when lying down. This irritation often shows up as a persistent cough in the early morning hours.

3. Irritants and pollution: Exposure to cigarette smoke, secondhand smoke, or polluted air can also lead to a morning cough. In cities with high levels of air pollution, like Delhi-NCR, chronic irritation of the airways is becoming increasingly common. Also read | 8 common asthma triggers: Doctor shares tips to avoid them

Is your morning cough trying to tell you something?

Warning signs you shouldn’t ignore:

While allergies, reflux, or pollution are frequent culprits, a persistent morning cough accompanied by other symptoms could point to something more serious.

Productive phlegm (yellow or green mucus)

Blood in sputum

Wheezing or breathlessness

Chest pain

Long-standing fever

Loss of appetite or unexplained weight loss

“These signs may indicate infections like tuberculosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), or, in high-risk individuals such as smokers, even lung cancer,” Dr Vikas Mittal added.

When to see a doctor?

“If your morning cough lasts more than a couple of weeks, it’s important not to dismiss it as a minor issue. Consulting a lung specialist (pulmonologist) can help identify the root cause and begin appropriate treatment. Early diagnosis not only improves recovery chances but also helps prevent complications,” added the pulmonologist. Also read | Do you have asthma or something else? Understanding symptoms, causes and management of chronic respiratory illness

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.