Pumpkin pie vs apple pie: Which one is healthier for blood sugar levels?

Pumpkin pie vs apple pie. The ultimate and age-old Thanksgiving dessert debate is unending. While individuals choose their side dishes based on taste and preferences, nutrition experts also have their own say in this. A recent article published by Health claimed that a person “watching their blood sugar should choose pumpkin pie over apple.” Pumpkin pie is lower in carbohydrates.(Representative image/Unsplash)

Apple pie vs Pumpkin pie: Sugar levels

The article further noted that a typical slice of apple pie contains around 30 grams of natural and added sugar, and pumpkin pie is placed slightly lower at around 25 grams. Pumpkin pie is also lower in carbohydrates, which a person’s body breaks down into glucose.

Apple pie vs Pumpkin pie: The glycemic load

Sharon Palmer, MSFS, RDN, a registered dietitian nutritionist from California, told Health that the glycemic load - a measurement of how quickly and how much a food raises blood sugar- of both pies is considered to be medium. This means that even a slice of apple pie will have a moderate effect on blood sugar.

What about calories?

Apple pie typically contains more calories than pumpkin pie (397 versus 323 per slice). Also, pumpkin pie “provides more vitamins and minerals like vitamin A and potassium,” Jackie Topol, MS, RD, a registered dietitian specializing in prediabetes, told Health.

According to American Institute for Cancer Research, apple pie may contain from 300 to a little over 400 calories per slice, depending on the amount of fat and sugar added. A slice of pumpkin pie traditionally contains about 320 calories, but recipe adaptations like using evaporated skim milk can reduce fat from the usual 14 or 15 grams per slice, thus reducing calories, too.

As the holiday season is underway, families can maintain their health by choosing the option that is better for their bodies. Making your own dessert can also serve as a way to control calories and sugar intake.

Topol explained to Health that using spices like cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg can boost flavour naturally, reducing the need for artificial ingredients.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.