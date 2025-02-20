Heat exhaustion, dehydration cases spike in Pune, Hyderabad as temperature rises: Here's why water, ORS are not enough

Unseasonably high temperatures in February have resulted in an early onset of summer in Pune, Hyderabad and other parts of India, triggering an early spike in cases of heat-related illnesses that are usually seen in the peak hot months of April and May. Maximum temperatures in Pune continued to soar on Wednesday and are already reaching 32-34°Celsius, which is unusual for Feb. Summer comes early: Unbearable February heat in Pune and Hyderabad sparks health crisis.(Photo by TERCIO TEIXEIRA / AFP)

Several areas in Pune recorded highs above 36°C while Lavale and Koregaon Park were the hottest at 37.2°C and 37°C, respectively. Chinchwad and NDA, also saw temperatures exceeding the 36°C while Shivajinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 36°C.

Doctors are reporting an increase in cases of heat exhaustion and dehydration that can affect anyone exposed to high temperatures, leading to significant health risks if not addressed promptly. It is crucial to understand how heat impacts the body, recognise the early signs of heat exhaustion and take proactive measures to stay hydrated and maintain electrolyte balance.

What is heat exhaustion?

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Abdul Majid Khan, Consultant Physician and Diabetologist at Olive Hospital in Hyderabad, answered, “Heat exhaustion occurs when the body’s ability to cool itself is overwhelmed, typically through excessive sweating. This process results in the loss of fluids and essential electrolytes—minerals such as sodium, potassium, magnesium, chloride and calcium, which play vital roles in maintaining bodily functions.”

Heat exhaustion is a less severe form of hyperthermia, with symptoms of profuse sweating, anxiety, fatigue, dizziness, clammy skin, gooseflesh and vomiting. (Shutterstock)

According to him, without adequate replenishment, the loss of fluids and essential electrolytes can lead to symptoms like dizziness, headaches, muscle cramps and fatigue. This may escalate into more serious conditions if left unchecked.

Hydration is not just about water

Many people rely solely on water to stay hydrated but during periods of intense heat or physical activity, this may not be enough. Dr Abdul Majid Khan explained, “While water replenishes lost fluids, it does not effectively restore the electrolytes that are lost through sweating. These electrolytes are necessary to maintain fluid balance, support nerve function and help muscles contract and relax efficiently.”

He elaborated, “For example, sodium helps retain water and prevent dehydration, while potassium supports muscle and nerve function. Magnesium aids in regulating body temperature, making it an essential component of effective hydration.”

Why WHO ORS may not completely address fluid, electrolyte and energy deficits

Dr Abdul Majid Khan revealed, “Electrolytes should be integral component of rehydration along with fluids, especially when addressing silent dehydration during vigorous daily activities or non-diarrheal illnesses. While electrolytes can be replenished with WHO ORS, it is best suited primarily for addressing dehydration in diarrheal conditions.”

Oral rehydration salts solution: When to consume ORS, how, who should not take it (Photo by Ketut Subiyanto on Pexels)

For non-diarrheal conditions, Dr Abdul Majid Khan suggested, “Electrolyte drinks with energy may play an important role in aiding recovery. India’s leading medical experts have highlighted that WHO ORS may not be enough to match energy requirements in non-diarrheal conditions.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.