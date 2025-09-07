Radhika Apte's diet secrets for toned body on 40th birthday: Water with coriander seeds, cumin first thing in morning

Versatile and bold, birthday girl Radhika Apte has carved a niche for herself with memorable performances in Lust Stories, Andhadhun, Sacred Games and many other films and series. Known for her unconventional choices, both on-screen and off, the actor celebrated her 40th birthday on September 7. To mark the special occasion: here's Radhika's honest take on food and wellness. Radhika Apte got candid about her diet secrets, morning rituals and much more in an old interview.(instagram/@radhikaofficial)

Radhika Apte has never followed a diet

In a January 17, 2023 interview with Bollywood Hungama, the actor opened up about her diet secrets, ranging from healthy morning rituals to her favourite family recipes. She also spoke candidly about her struggles with anxiety.

Radhika confessed that she has never followed a diet, until recently. “I’ve never followed a diet. I started following a diet only three days ago,” she said in the 2023 interview.

She explained that the change was prompted by the need to lose weight for a movie role, and her three days of experience following a diet had been ‘pretty okay’. She also mentioned that she had to continue with the diet plan for a year and was optimistic about the results.

Radhika Apte's morning rituals revealed

The actor has a well-defined morning routine. She said she would usually kickstart her mornings with a strong mug of black coffee, but had switched to a soothing seed water and a detoxifying juice.

Radhika said, “I have this water with coriander seeds and a little bit of cumin seeds, followed by a fresh cucumber-celery juice with a little bit of mint, and a lemon.”

Her real indulgence, however, remains black coffee and being a self-confessed coffee addict, that is what’s next on her morning list. But her twist included adding one cardamom seed in it, which she shared, ‘takes up away the acidity, apparently’.

Balancing sleep and anxiety

When asked about her sleep cycle, Radhika admitted it varies widely depending on her anxiety levels. On good days, she can rest for nine to 10 hours, but during stressful periods, her sleep drops to as little as three to four hours. “If I didn’t battle with anxiety, I would sleep for bloody 12 (hours),” she quipped.

Family recipes she can’t live without

Despite her diverse palate, it’s her mother’s chocolate cake that holds the most special place in her heart. “I don't eat it with my meals,” she said, adding, “But that's like the family recipe I'll never forget.” She also gushed over her mom’s ‘delicious flaxseed chutney’ and homemade laddus, and said they were staples in her diet.

