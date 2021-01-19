IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Health / Research suggest simple, cheap test can help save lives from colorectal cancer
The study involved all healthcare providers in the South West of England taking a new approach.(Unsplash)
The study involved all healthcare providers in the South West of England taking a new approach.(Unsplash)
health

Research suggest simple, cheap test can help save lives from colorectal cancer

New research has demonstrated that a simple, cheap test can help identify who is at risk of developing colorectal cancer, aiding early diagnosis and potentially saving lives.
READ FULL STORY
ANI, London [uk]
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 06:59 PM IST

New research has demonstrated that a simple, cheap test can help identify who is at risk of developing colorectal cancer, aiding early diagnosis and potentially saving lives.

Led by the University of Exeter, and supported by the Peninsula and the Somerset, Wiltshire, Avon, and Gloucestershire Cancer Alliances, and by the Cancer Research UK CanTest Collaborative, a new study published today in the British Journal of Cancer examined data from nearly 4,000 patients aged 50 and over.

The study involved all healthcare providers in the South West of England taking a new approach. Over six months, they provided the faecal immunochemical test (FIT), which costs round £4 and can pick up traces of hidden blood in faeces. The test was given to anyone with low-risk symptoms of colorectal cancer - that is, symptoms can be caused by bowel cancer but are also very often caused by other things - such as stomach ache, unexplained weight loss, or anaemia. Prior to this, there was no easy to do test available for people with low risk symptoms of colorectal cancer.

From June to December 2018, 3,890 patients received the FIT. Of those, 618 tested positive for blood in their faeces, 43 of whom had received a diagnosis of colorectal cancer within 12 months. In the group that tested negative, only eight were diagnosed with colorectal cancer a year later.

Dr Sarah Bailey, of the University of Exeter Medical School, who led the study, said: "Our findings are very exciting - we show that this simple and inexpensive test performs exceptionally well in this group of patients with low-risk symptoms, to quickly and accurately tell us who is likely to not have colorectal cancer, and who should be referred for investigation."

"At a time when hospital services face a backlog as a result of Covid-19 measures, making this decision quickly can ensure the right people are investigated and treated as quickly as possible, which can help save lives. We know that FIT has accelerated interest in how FIT can be used in other patients, such as those with symptoms that have a higher risk of being colorectal cancer and we are now calling for FIT to be evaluated for use across the entire healthcare spectrum, not just in primary care, and in combination with other clinical markers of cancer such as blood test results"

Colorectal cancer has a high mortality rate - each year, 1.8 million cases are diagnosed worldwide, and the disease causes global 900,000 deaths annually. Requests for urgent colorectal cancer investigations have more than doubled from 2012. This is in part because of awareness among clinicians that seemingly low-risk symptoms can later present as an emergency, with the lowest cancer survival.

Dr Joe Mays, of the Peninsula Cancer Alliance, which brings together leaders from different hospital trusts to improve cancer diagnosis and care in their area,, said: "The rapid and robust analysis has generated the evidence for doctors to use the FIT test with confidence. This led to a reduction in the expected rates of colonoscopy, and helped us build a business case for the ongoing commissioning of this service. Building confidence and familiarity with the test helped us to manage a crisis in endoscopy capacity caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. We're now keen to evidence the performance of the test in higher risk populations."

Dr Jodie Moffat, Cancer Research UK's head of early diagnosis, said: "FIT is already being used for people who don't have symptoms in the bowel screening programme. So it's fascinating to see how this test may also be used in patients with low risk symptoms to identify who needs further investigation. As with all tests, FIT isn't perfect and some cases can be missed so it's important that anyone whose symptoms persist, change or worsen contact their GP, even if they've recently had a negative FIT result."

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
clinical cancer research
app
Close
e-paper
The study involved all healthcare providers in the South West of England taking a new approach.(Unsplash)
The study involved all healthcare providers in the South West of England taking a new approach.(Unsplash)
health

Research suggest simple, cheap test can help save lives from colorectal cancer

ANI, London [uk]
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 06:59 PM IST
New research has demonstrated that a simple, cheap test can help identify who is at risk of developing colorectal cancer, aiding early diagnosis and potentially saving lives.
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to the International Diabetes Federation, the number of people with diabetes in India is expected to rise to 69.9 million from 40.9 million by 2025.(Pixabay)
According to the International Diabetes Federation, the number of people with diabetes in India is expected to rise to 69.9 million from 40.9 million by 2025.(Pixabay)
health

How can you treat diabetes the Ayurvedic way

ANI, Gurugram (haryana) [india]
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 05:58 PM IST
One of India's leading Ayurvedic medicines developers, Butterfly Ayurveda, recommends people to take care of their sugar levels with Ayurveda, particularly during this pandemic since they are at huge risk of Covid-19.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Despite the coronavirus restricting gym capacity while shuttering some entirely, the traditional January spike in memberships has matched—and in some ways exceeded—those of years past.(Unsplash)
Despite the coronavirus restricting gym capacity while shuttering some entirely, the traditional January spike in memberships has matched—and in some ways exceeded—those of years past.(Unsplash)
health

How Covid-19 has permanently changed the fitness industry

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 05:15 PM IST
Covid-19 has accelerated adoption of a hybrid model of online/in-person workouts that more brick-and-mortar gyms are likely to retain when the pandemic recedes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image(Unsplash)
Representational image(Unsplash)
health

Fried food intake linked to heightened serious heart disease, stroke risk

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 01:25 PM IST
While fried food is considered detrimental to health, a new study sheds light on its effects. The findings of a pooled analysis of the available research suggest that fried-food intake is linked to a heightened risk of major heart disease and stroke.
READ FULL STORY
Close
It is well known that people who drink a lot of alcohol regularly are at increased risk of developing heart failure, and heart failure can increase the incidence of atrial fibrillation.(Unsplash)
It is well known that people who drink a lot of alcohol regularly are at increased risk of developing heart failure, and heart failure can increase the incidence of atrial fibrillation.(Unsplash)
health

One alcoholic drink in a day linked to risk of atrial fibrillation: Study

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 01:21 PM IST
A study of nearly 108,000 people has found that people who regularly drink a modest amount of alcohol are at increased risk of atrial fibrillation, a condition where the heart beats in an abnormal rhythm.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Study: Androgen therapy can be alternative treatment strategy for breast cancer(Twitter/MoriKessler)
Study: Androgen therapy can be alternative treatment strategy for breast cancer(Twitter/MoriKessler)
health

Study: Androgen therapy can be alternative treatment strategy for breast cancer

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 08:07 AM IST
  • A new discovery finds positive role of androgens in breast cancer treatment. Study says androgen therapy has immediate implications for women resistant to current forms of endocrine therapy
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prior to Covid-19 there was a strong global health discourse that argued against lockdowns and similar mass quarantines.(Bloomberg)
Prior to Covid-19 there was a strong global health discourse that argued against lockdowns and similar mass quarantines.(Bloomberg)
world news

From the Bubonic plague to 2021, why lockdowns look set to stay

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 05:54 PM IST
A year after the lockdown imposed in the Chinese city of Wuhan shocked the world, the tactic is turning out to be an enduring tool for quelling the coronavirus almost everywhere.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The survey also found that those with blood group 'O' may be less susceptible to the infection, while people with 'B' and 'AB' blood groups were at a higher risk.(Unsplash)
The survey also found that those with blood group 'O' may be less susceptible to the infection, while people with 'B' and 'AB' blood groups were at a higher risk.(Unsplash)
health

Seropositivity for Covid-19 found to be lesser in smokers, vegetarians

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 04:35 PM IST
Smokers and vegetarians were found to have lower seropositivity indicating that they may be at a lesser risk of getting infected by coronavirus.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Malaika Arora does Sarvangasana(Instagram/malaikaaroraofficial)
Malaika Arora does Sarvangasana(Instagram/malaikaaroraofficial)
health

Malaika Arora's asana for the week is Sarvangasana, it has countless benefits

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 04:24 PM IST
  • This week, Malaika Arora showed her followers how to do the Sarvangasana aka the shoulder stand. The fitness enthusiast shares an asana every week to urge her followers to exercise.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shilpa Shetty Kundra's favourite fitness routine releases pent up stress | Watch(Instagram/simplesoulfulapp)
Shilpa Shetty Kundra's favourite fitness routine releases pent up stress | Watch(Instagram/simplesoulfulapp)
health

Shilpa Shetty Kundra's favourite fitness routine releases pent up stress | Watch

By Zarafshan Shiraz
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 12:24 PM IST
  • Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s Monday motivation for a healthy lifestyle is all about getting set for the day with a liberated mind free of stress and these are the exercises that make up her fitness routine to rejuvenate | Watch
READ FULL STORY
Close
Here's how changing diets might drive global rise in childhood obesity(Twitter/efad_org)
Here's how changing diets might drive global rise in childhood obesity(Twitter/efad_org)
health

Here's how changing diets might drive global rise in childhood obesity

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 12:31 PM IST
A new study has found that changing diets, not less physical activity, may best explain childhood obesity crisis
READ FULL STORY
Close
"It's a small study, but it is the first to show the potential of using metabolic markers as predictive clinical indicators of patients at greatest risk -- and lower risk -- for recurring bouts of major depressive symptoms," added Naviaux.(Unsplash)
"It's a small study, but it is the first to show the potential of using metabolic markers as predictive clinical indicators of patients at greatest risk -- and lower risk -- for recurring bouts of major depressive symptoms," added Naviaux.(Unsplash)
health

Study finds metabolism's possible role in depression

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 06:05 PM IST
Certain metabolites may be predictive indicators for persons at risk for recurrent major depressive disorder, suggests a recent study by researchers at University of California San Diego School of Medicine, in collaboration with Dutch scientists.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Immunotherapies are cancer drugs that essentially block the "don't-eat-me" signal coming from cancer and allow the immune-system to kill it.(Unsplash)
Immunotherapies are cancer drugs that essentially block the "don't-eat-me" signal coming from cancer and allow the immune-system to kill it.(Unsplash)
health

Researchers find how cancer can be killed by body's own immune system

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 05:59 PM IST
A new way to help the body's immune system get past that deception and destroy cancer, has been found by a University of Missouri researcher.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Food insufficiency, the most extreme form of food insecurity, occurs when families do not have enough food to eat.(Unsplash)
Food insufficiency, the most extreme form of food insecurity, occurs when families do not have enough food to eat.(Unsplash)
health

Study: Covid-19 pandemic induced food inadequacy is connected to depression

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 05:49 PM IST
A study published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine shows that a 25 per cent ascend in food deficiency during the Covid-19 hit pandemic is connected to demolished psychological wellness.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taapsee Pannu loves her healthy laddoos(Instagram/taapsee)
Taapsee Pannu loves her healthy laddoos(Instagram/taapsee)
health

Taapsee Pannu's healthy laddoos will give any dessert a run for its money

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 04:22 PM IST
  • Taapsee Pannu has been following a diet for the preparation of her film Rashmi Rocket. However, her diet is not as boring as one would imagine. It even includes laddoos. Yes, you can read that again.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP