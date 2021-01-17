Researchers find how cancer can be killed by body's own immune system
A new way to help the body's immune system get past that deception and destroy cancer, has been found by a University of Missouri researcher.
"Normally, your body's immune cells are constantly on patrol to identify and destroy foreign entities in the body," said Yves Chabu, an assistant professor in the Division of Biological Sciences.
"Normal cells put up a 'don't-eat-me' molecular flag that is recognized by immune cells, thereby preventing the destruction of normal tissues. But some cancers have also developed the ability to mimic normal cells and produce this 'don't eat me' signal. As a consequence, the immune system fails to recognise cancer as a defective tissue and leaves it alone, which is bad news for the patient," added Chabu.
Immunotherapies are cancer drugs that essentially block the "don't-eat-me" signal coming from cancer and allow the immune-system to kill it.
Chabu, whose appointment is in the College of Arts and Science, said while these immunotherapies work for certain types of cancers, prostate cancer is highly immunosuppressive, meaning the cancer's physical and molecular environments simply overpower the body's immune system.
But Chabu might have unlocked a solution with help from a more than 50-year-old strain of bacteria.
"Cancers are different in one individual to the next, even when they affect the same tissue. These interpersonal differences contribute to whether or not a particular therapy will effectively kill the cancer and help the patient. The bacteria itself is genetically pliable, therefore it can be genetically modified to overcome patient-specific therapeutic limits," Chabu said.
"Imagine a patient whose cancer isn't responding to traditional therapies and has no other treatment options. One can envision genetically modifying the bacteria such that it can unload therapeutics that specifically exploit that cancer's unique vulnerabilities and kill it," added Chabu.
In a previous study, scientists at the Cancer Research Center and the University of Missouri developed a genetically distinct and non-toxic strain of salmonella called CRC2631 to select and kill cancer cells.
CRC2631 was derived from another strain of salmonella that had been stored at room temperature for more than half a century. Now, scientists like Chabu are demonstrating the ability for CRC2631, which enthusiastically targets cancerous tumours, to be used to unleash the body's immune-system against prostate cancer.
"Because CRC2631 preferentially colonises tumour cells, the effect is mainly localized to the tumour. The use of CRC2631 to design and deliver patient-tailored therapeutics foretells potential in precision medicine, or the ability to tailor a treatment to a specific patient," Chabu said.
Highlighting the promise of personalised health care and the impact of large-scale interdisciplinary collaboration, the University of Missouri System's NextGen Precision Health initiative is bringing together innovators from across the system's four research universities in pursuit of life-changing precision health advancements.
It's a collaborative effort to leverage the strengths of Mizzou and entire UM System toward a better future for Missouri's health. An important part of the initiative is the construction of the new NextGen Precision Health building, which will expand collaboration between researchers, clinicians and industry leaders in a state-of-the-art research facility.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study finds metabolism's possible role in depression
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Researchers find how cancer can be killed by body's own immune system
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study: Covid-19 pandemic induced food inadequacy is connected to depression
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taapsee Pannu's healthy laddoos will give any dessert a run for its money
- Taapsee Pannu has been following a diet for the preparation of her film Rashmi Rocket. However, her diet is not as boring as one would imagine. It even includes laddoos. Yes, you can read that again.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study uncovers connection between intestinal microorganisms, diet and ailments
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Here's why breastfed babies have improved immune systems
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In coronavirus pandemic era, older adults isolated but resilient
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Watch: Kiara Advani's high-intensity fitness video will leave you breathless
- Kiara Advani's trainer recently shared a video of the Kabir Singh actor doing a high-intensity work out. To be honest, we are in awe.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kimchi, kombucha demand on rise amid buyer's lockdown craze for fermented food
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Milind Soman's Friday mantra may inspire you to start your fitness journey soon
- Milind Soman recently shared a fitness video in which the actor can be seen doing pull-ups. Along with the clip, he penned an inspiring note asking his followers to make every choice count.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Research:s Good diet, glucose uptake in brain lead to longer life in fruit flies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid isolation worsens student diets, inactivity, alcohol intake. Here's why
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird flu scare: Lucknowites look for veg options!
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rapid blood test can now identify patients at highest risk of severe Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Polycystic Ovarian Disease: Here are some natural ways to fight PCOS, PCOD
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox