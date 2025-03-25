Rising trend of male infertility: When should young men see a doctor

Causes of male infertility

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Teena Thomas, obstetrician and gynaecologist at Natus Women and Children Hospital, shared that male infertility can be attributed to several factors, including -

Sperm quality and quantity: A healthy sperm count and good sperm quality are essential for conception. These can be inherently good or poor, depending on an individual’s lifestyle and occupational exposure.

Age and the rising trend of male infertility

Over the past decade, there has been a noticeable rise in male infertility. Dr Teena Thomas revealed, “While it was previously more common in older age groups, an increasing number of younger men are now being diagnosed with fertility issues. This trend has contributed to a significant rise in patients opting for assisted reproductive techniques such as IVF.”

Biological clock ticks for men too. Fertility expert shares what men should do for sperm health (Photo by Nik on Unsplash)

When to see a doctor and available treatments

Dr Teena Thomas suggested -

Diagnostic tests: A semen analysis is the first step in assessing sperm count and quality.

Myths around male infertility

Infertility is always a female issue.

Age is not a concern in male infertility

Testosterone supplements improves male infertility

No options of treatment for male infertility

Lifestyle factors may affect sperm parameters, pregnancy and miscarriage rates.(Unsplash)

At any stage, whether facing sperm-related concerns or sexual health issues, consulting an andrologist or urologist is crucial for proper diagnosis and treatment.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.