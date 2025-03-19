Diet plan to boost sperm count, egg health naturally: Here's the ultimate fertility food guide for men and women

For would-be parents, becoming pregnant can often appear to be a daunting challenge. With medicine having advanced enormously in fertility treatment, one of the most normal and powerful means of enhancing reproductive health is given scant attention at best—eating. The fertility-boosting foods every couple needs to eat right now!(Image by Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sunita Tandulwadkar, Head of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology - IVF and Endoscopy Centre at Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune and President of the Federation of Obstetric and Gynecological Societies of India, asserted, “What we eat directly impacts our bodies and, by extension, our reproductive organs. Having a healthy diet can enhance sperm quality in males and egg well-being in women, setting the stage for a healthy pregnancy.”

Increasing male fertility: A healthy diet for better-sperm

Dr Sunita Tandulwadkar said, “Good sperm quality is essential for conceiving. Dietary choices can impact significantly on the sperm count, motility and morphology in men.” Making healthy additions to the daily meal can significantly help -

Zinc: The Sperm Protector

Zinc can be found in nuts, seeds, dairy items and lean meats and plays a role in testosterone synthesis and sperm maturation. Deficient levels are connected with poor quality sperm.

Most of the fertility supplements contain zinc which is a mineral necessary for the development of sperm and folate which is the natural form of folic acid and helps in the formation of DNA of sperm.(Unsplash)

Vitamin C and E - The Antioxidant Duo

Citrus fruits, bell peppers, and almonds all contain these vitamins, which help fight oxidative stress, improve motility of the sperm, and reduce DNA damage.

Omega-3 Fatty Acids: The Fluid Boosters

Located in fatty fish (mackerel, salmon), walnuts, and flaxseeds, omega-3s help structure and fluidity of sperm so that they can travel to the egg efficiently.

Folate and CoQ10: The Energy Boosters

Leafy greens, legumes, and whole grains contain folate, which supports sperm DNA health. CoQ10, found in fish, eggs, and nuts, boosts sperm energy metabolism.

Optimising egg health: A healthy ovary diet

Dr Sunita Tandulwadkar said, “In women, a healthy body offers the optimal conditions for egg implantation and growth. Two things come into action here—nutrition and healthy weight.” She elaborated -

Iron and Folate: The Egg Strengthens

Found in spinach, lentils and lean protein, these substances support oxygenation to eggs and prepare the uterus for pregnancy.

If you are preparing to embrace motherhood soon, you need to make sure you are consuming the right nutrients from iron, folate, calcium, vitamin D, to protein.(Pixabay)

Healthy Fats: The Hormone Balancers

Avocados, olive oil, and nuts balance reproductive hormones and preserve egg quality.

Healthy Weight Maintenance

Underweight and overweight women both may have ovulatory issues. A healthy diet high in whole foods, fibre, and lean protein keeps hormones in balance.

Dr Sunita Tandulwadkar concluded, “Food is not fuel—it's the foundation of life. A fertility-promoting diet isn't restrictive, it's choosing the right nutrients that provide a fertile ground for reproductive wellness. Couples can enhance their fertility naturally through subtle, conscious food changes, opening the door to a healthy, happy pregnancy.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.