Diet plan to boost sperm count, egg health naturally: Here's the ultimate fertility food guide for men and women

For would-be parents, becoming pregnant can often appear to be a daunting challenge. With medicine having advanced enormously in fertility treatment, one of the most normal and powerful means of enhancing reproductive health is given scant attention at best—eating.
In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sunita Tandulwadkar, Head of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology - IVF and Endoscopy Centre at Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune and President of the Federation of Obstetric and Gynecological Societies of India, asserted, “What we eat directly impacts our bodies and, by extension, our reproductive organs. Having a healthy diet can enhance sperm quality in males and egg well-being in women, setting the stage for a healthy pregnancy.”
Increasing male fertility: A healthy diet for better-sperm
Dr Sunita Tandulwadkar said, “Good sperm quality is essential for conceiving. Dietary choices can impact significantly on the sperm count, motility and morphology in men.” Making healthy additions to the daily meal can significantly help -
- Zinc: The Sperm Protector
Zinc can be found in nuts, seeds, dairy items and lean meats and plays a role in testosterone synthesis and sperm maturation. Deficient levels are connected with poor quality sperm.
- Vitamin C and E - The Antioxidant Duo
Citrus fruits, bell peppers, and almonds all contain these vitamins, which help fight oxidative stress, improve motility of the sperm, and reduce DNA damage.
- Omega-3 Fatty Acids: The Fluid Boosters
Located in fatty fish (mackerel, salmon), walnuts, and flaxseeds, omega-3s help structure and fluidity of sperm so that they can travel to the egg efficiently.
- Folate and CoQ10: The Energy Boosters
Leafy greens, legumes, and whole grains contain folate, which supports sperm DNA health. CoQ10, found in fish, eggs, and nuts, boosts sperm energy metabolism.
Optimising egg health: A healthy ovary diet
Dr Sunita Tandulwadkar said, “In women, a healthy body offers the optimal conditions for egg implantation and growth. Two things come into action here—nutrition and healthy weight.” She elaborated -
- Iron and Folate: The Egg Strengthens
Found in spinach, lentils and lean protein, these substances support oxygenation to eggs and prepare the uterus for pregnancy.
- Healthy Fats: The Hormone Balancers
Avocados, olive oil, and nuts balance reproductive hormones and preserve egg quality.
- Healthy Weight Maintenance
Underweight and overweight women both may have ovulatory issues. A healthy diet high in whole foods, fibre, and lean protein keeps hormones in balance.
Dr Sunita Tandulwadkar concluded, “Food is not fuel—it's the foundation of life. A fertility-promoting diet isn't restrictive, it's choosing the right nutrients that provide a fertile ground for reproductive wellness. Couples can enhance their fertility naturally through subtle, conscious food changes, opening the door to a healthy, happy pregnancy.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
