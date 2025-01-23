Saif Ali Khan's 'quick' recovery post surgery: Doctor addresses questions around actor being ‘physically so fit’ at 54

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Tarun Sahani, senior consultant, internal medicine, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, confirmed that, it might have been one of the reasons why the 54-year-old actor and father-of-four was able to seemingly bounce back 'quickly'.

‘One of the major factors is how fit you were before'

Recovery time after such stab surgeries vary greatly depending on the severity of the injury, the location of the wound, and the individual's overall health. Dr Tarun Sahani said, “Recovery from any illness, including surgery, is dependent on multiple factors. One of the major factors is how fit you were before you sustained the injury. Second is your nutritional status, then your immune status, any preexisting diseases such as diabetes and hypertension.”

It's essential to note that every individual's recovery process is unique, and factors like age, overall health, and the severity of the injury can influence the recovery time. Dr Tarun Sahani said, “If you are a young adult with no comorbidity and no history of any major illness, then your recovery will be totally dependent on how fit you are, how good your nutritional status was. If you are a young man exercising regularly, eating well, well built, your immunity should be good and you should recover quickly.”

More about the Saif Ali Khan stabbing case

The Bollywood actor was attacked last week by an intruder, who entered his home with the intent to commit theft. After a violent confrontation with the accused, Saif Ali Khan sustained stab wounds to his thoracic spine and other body parts. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital for treatment following the incident.

Saif was discharged from Lilavati Hospital after surgery on Tuesday. Upon returning to his Bandra residence, he waved to the media. The actor greeted the paparazzi with a smile.

What Sanjay Nirupam said about Saif's recovery

Speaking to news agency ANI, Sanjay had recently said, “There are certain unanswered questions in my mind, and I believe many citizens of Mumbai feel the same… when the attack on him happened, it was reported by doctors that a 2.5-inch knife had pierced his back. The doctors also mentioned that the surgery lasted six hours. Moreover, the auto driver who transported him said that he was in a severely injured and bloody condition when he was brought to the hospital.”

He added, “Was the treatment so extraordinary, or should I say has the medical sector advanced so much, that just four days later, Saif Ali Khan returned home jumping and moving? “I have a few questions. Was Saif physically so fit that he recovered quickly? Did his regular gym routine help him recover fast, or is there some other reason? Now, it must be clarified how severe the attack truly was. Was the attacker really as dangerous as portrayed, and what kind of attack was it?”

It is worth noting that full recovery from stab surgery can take several weeks to months and patients may need to attend follow-up appointments with their surgeon to monitor the healing progress and remove any sutures or staples. In some cases, physical therapy may be necessary to regain strength and mobility.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.