Shilpa Shetty Kundra shows how to beat stress with Yoga’s Naukasana or boat pose

A year of living in lockdown and stress has become our body's perpetual reaction to a challenge or demand but Shilpa Shetty Kundra recently shared a fitness tip that could easily beat it. All those looking for exercises to help row out of stress and other body issues, need not search any further as Shilpa took netizens through the step-by-step process of nailing Yoga’s Naukasana or boat pose in her latest fitness video.

Taking to her social media handle, Shilpa shared her weekly dose of Monday motivation to encourage fans towards a fitter and healthier lifestyle. Donning a grey spaghetti top teamed with a pair of blue and white printed Yoga pants, Shilpa pulled back her hair in a high ponytail to keep the tresses from meddling during the intense workout session.

The video opened to Shilpa lying on her back on a Yoga mat spread out in her garden. The actor then lifted both her legs up while extending her hands forward and keeping her toes at eye level.

Balancing her body on her hips, Shilpa then bent her knees to bring her toes closer and holding them with her fingers, lifted them higher with her body making a V-shape or a triangle. She did this without letting her back or legs touch the ground or tack a break in between switching of the poses.

Holding onto the pose, Shilpa returned to the former one before lying back flat on the Yoga mat. “For almost a year now, in some or the other way, we’ve all been in rough waters. For me, the best way to beat the stress is to occasionally draw out the ‘boat’ pose or the Naukasana (sic),” Shilpa shared in the caption.

Sharing the benefits of the exercise, the diva elaborated, “It can row you out of many issues that your body maybe undergoing. It helps strengthen the core & hip flexors. It also strengthens and improves flexibility in the hip joints & legs. It stimulates abdominal organs and improves digestion, while improving the steadiness of the body (sic).”

We are too charged up to not throw off our blankets and bring out Yoga mats out. What about you?

