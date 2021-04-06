Shilpa Shetty's variation makes Yoga’s tricky Eka Pada Rajakapotasana look easy

Making tricky exercises look effortless and attempt-worthy, Shilpa Shetty Kundra encouraged fans to prioritise health and wellness as she came up with a new “Shilpa Ka Mantra” and performed a variation to Eka Pada Rajakapotasana or Yoga’s one-legged king pigeon pose. If nailing Eka Pada Rajakapotasana makes you procrastinate workouts, try giving it a simple twist like Shilpa who not only spilled the beans on her wellness goal plan this Tuesday but also effortlessly nailed the variation which made us excited to sweat out and hit the grind even on a boring weekday.

Taking to her social media handle, Shilpa shared a picture of herself nailing the Yoga asana which carried a wellness tip that read, “The price of discipline is always less than the pain of regret.” Donning a black and grey sports bra teamed with a pair of similar shade tights, Shilpa left her hair open as she aced the sporty look and performed the seated Yoga asana.

“Anybody can set a goal, chalk in a plan of action, and decide to bring about a change from ‘tomorrow’ (why tomorrow, but TODAY!)” (sic), Shilpa wrote in the caption. She added, “The most important quality to have is the discipline to act on the said goals and plan of action. Once you’re disciplined enough to get fit or start a business, or work towards any goal for a better tomorrow; you win half the battle right there. When you give your best to your dreams, you achieve more than you set out to. It is always better to have tried and failed, than to have NOT tried at all (sic).”

Method of nailing the variation of Eka Pada Rajakapotasana or Yoga’s One-legged king pigeon pose:

From downward dog pose of Yoga, bring your left leg forward, crossover it and sit on your left thigh with the heel of your left foot touching your right hip. Exhale and bend forward while extending your hands at the front with the chest resting on your left thigh.

Inhale and stretching back your right hand, lift your torso and bend your right leg to bring the right foot in towards the torso and hook the right foot in the right elbow. Rollback your shoulders away from the ears and place your the left arm on your left knee.

Gaze in front and focus on a point while holding the pose. Stay in this posture for a few minutes before releasing the position.

Benefits:

One legged king pigeon pose is an effective hip opener exercise which also stimulates the internal organs, stretches deep glutes, groins and psoas which is a long muscle on the side of human body’s vertebral column and pelvis. Apart from helping with urinary disorders, this Yoga asana relieves impinged piriformis and alleviates sciatic pain.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter