Shilpa Shetty swears by Bhramari Pranayama, calls it complete ‘Ram Baan’ for mind and body: Here’s how to practice it

Shilpa Shetty is a true fitness enthusiast who believes in regular workouts and healthy eating to maintain her toned body at 50. She often takes to her social media accounts to share glimpses of her fitness routines and wellness secrets. Shilpa Shetty advocates Bhramari breathing for mental clarity and wellness. (Instagram/@theshilpashetty)

In her September 15 Instagram post, she demonstrated how “humming” your way to fitness works by performing Bhramari breathing, a type of Pranayama that promotes mental clarity and overall wellness. (Also read: Sameera Reddy says she 'weighs 82 kilos', embraces self-love after postpartum journey: ‘I still look at my stretch mark’ )

Shilpa Shetty’s step-by-step guide to Bhramari Pranayama

Shilpa shared a step-by-step guide to Bhramari Pranayama in her post. She explained, “Close your ears and your eyes, shut yourself from the outside world, look within, touch your tongue to your upper palate, take a deep breath in, and do the humming sound. This Bhramari breathing is one of the most powerful Pranayamas.”

She highlighted the multiple benefits: “It releases neurotransmitters that regulate emotions, reduces anxiety, alleviates depression, and even helps with Alzheimer’s. Bhramari also increases nitric oxide production and the flow of oxygen to the brain.”

Shilpa added, “It improves blood circulation, regulates blood pressure, and reduces inflammation, which can help people with arthritis. I consider this a complete Ram-Baan treatment. Do it for at least 5 to 11 rounds, or more if you like. As I always say, stay healthy, stay happy.”

Benefits of Bhramari Pranayama

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.