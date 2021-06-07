Shilpa Shetty turns Monday into ‘funday’ with ‘open and close squat challenge’

Pumping a shot of rejuvenated zeal into our drooping work week mood, Shilpa Shetty Kundra made us say goodbye to our workout procrastination with her new fitness video. Giving a peppy spin to “killer leg workout” during an:open and close squat challenge”, Shilpa showed fitness enthusiasts how to turn Monday into “funday” and that is exactly the energy we need “to break the monotony” and sweep aside weekday blues.

Taking to her social media handle, Shilpa shared a video that gave fans a glimpse of her rigorous workout session this morning in the backdrop of her garden. Donning a blue cut sleeves tee, teamed with a pair of dark blue tights and a pair of white sneakers, Shilpa pulled back her hair into atop knot to ace the athleisure look.

“Why count on Sundays for fun workouts?Let’s make Monday a funday. Love trying out something new that challenges me (sic)” Shilpa shared in the caption. She added, “This lockdown hasn’t been easy on a lot of us. So, this is one way to break the monotony; and open your mind, muscles, & joints (sic).”

Spilling the beans on the benefits of the exercise that she opted for this Monday, Shilpa revealed, “Today we do the ‘OPEN & CLOSE SQUAT CHALLENGE’. It works on: *Cardio Respiratory Endurance

*All Lower Body Muscles *Shoulders *Speed & Agility, Brain & Body *Arm & Leg Coordination (sic).”

Benefits:

Squats help avoid injury by firing up smaller muscles to balance the body. It also increase stability by improving imbalances, builds lower body strength, tones the legs and glutes and strengthens the core muscles.

Strengthening our lower body including butts and legs is crucial as they keep us moving all day. Even though the leg muscles are large and take too long to show the workout results, it is important to target them with exercises at least once a week to reap serious health rewards.

Apart from correcting muscle imbalances, leg exercises help in injury recovery and even manage chronic conditions including diabetes, heart disease and arthritis. Additionally, they tone the body, melt belly fat and increase stability and strength.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter