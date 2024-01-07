Should you sip green tea after every meal for weight loss? What health experts say

Green tea has emerged to be one of the top superfoods and a potent elixir for weight loss in the recent decades. Derived from the leaves of Camellia sinensis bush, the less-processed green tea has been hailed for its impressive antioxidant content more specifically catechins like epigallocatechin gallate that aid in cutting cholesterol and also in chronic disease prevention. Sipping green tea is said to have positive effects in losing weight, before workouts or after every meal. Many people make it a point to consume at least three cups of green tea to speed up their weight loss. But is having green tea really a sure shot way to lose weight? A nutritionist explains why it is not the case. (Also read: Lose belly fat with these 5 nutritious winter foods) Studies over the years have found green tea effective in aiding weight loss, but do not provide conclusive evidence around its well-promoted promise of sure shot weight loss or disease prevention. (istockphoto)

Studies over the years have found green tea effective in aiding weight loss, but do not provide conclusive evidence around its well-promoted promise of sure shot weight loss or disease prevention. Nutrition experts agree with studies stating green tea's amazing antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties and recommend it in supporting the weight loss journey, however they also throw a word of caution around excessive consumption of green tea, which can cause side effects like anxiety, irritability and sleep troubles.

Benefits of green tea

Studies suggest that the active compounds in green tea can boost effect of some fat-burning hormones, such as norepinephrine. In a study, men who took green tea extract before exercise burned 17 per cent more fat than men who didn’t take the supplement. The intake of green tea extracts helps in burning more calories even while you are asleep. Having green tea regularly also helps curb appetite which indirectly helps you with cutting calories.

"It's a usual question that everyone on their weight loss journey asks whether green tea would help them in weight reduction and how much weight loss can they achieve if they consume green tea. Green tea contains catechins (flavonoids) which helps in metabolism and control satiety. It also contains natural antioxidants and polyphenols. Catechins in green tea reduce oxidative stress and inflammation. So one can definitely include green tea in daily diet, especially if one feels the consumption of normal milk tea and coffee is on the higher side," says Shruti K Bhardwaj, Chief Dietician Zydus Hospitals, Ahmedabad.

Should you sip green tea after every meal?

Ever wondered why some people sip green tea after a heavy meal? Does it really help in losing weight? Nutritionist Lovneet Batra in her recent Instagram post delve into facts:

Post-meal digestive aid

Green tea is effective in helping you digest food, especially after a heavy meal.

"Green tea is known for its potential digestive benefits. After a heavy meal, it can aid digestion and help you feel less bloated. Its antioxidants, particularly catechins, are thought to boost metabolism and improve overall digestive efficiency," says Batra.

Weight loss wonder?

Batra, however, doesn't agree that green tea alone should be trusted to achieve weight loss goals as it isn't a magical formula for shedding calories.

"So, does green tea magically melt away pounds? Not quite. While it can slightly increase metabolic rate and fat burning (thanks to catechins and caffeine), these effects are relatively modest. For significant weight loss, it’s more about overall diet and lifestyle changes," she says.

Mindful eating vs. quick fixes

Batra says while green tea can be a useful addition to the daily diet, a well-balanced diet and workouts will work better as far as achieving an ideal weight is concerned.

"Remember, no single food or drink is a weight loss solution on its own. Green tea can be a healthy addition to a balanced diet, but relying solely on it for weight loss isn’t effective. Combining it with a calorie-controlled diet and regular exercise is key," says the nutritionist.

"Enjoy green tea for its many health benefits, including a possible boost in your post-meal digestion and a slight uptick in metabolism. But don’t count on it as a weight loss miracle. True health comes from a holistic approach to nutrition and lifestyle," says Batra.

Bhardwaj says when it comes to weight loss, green tea can be a reliable partner, but only if combined with diet and exercise. She also highlights another positive side of green tea which is lesser caffeine than coffee.

"So, one can include green tea but maintain consistency. When it comes to weight loss, not only green tea, but regular exercise and balanced diet helps one with weight reduction. Green tea also has lesser caffeine content as compared to coffee. Caffeine is a natural stimulant which helps one to stay awake. Caffeine in green tea is almost 25 mg in one cup which is approximately 250 ml.

This is very negligible as compared to coffee," adds Bhardwaj.