Should you use soap to wash your intimate area? Gynaecologist answers 6 common questions women ask

Intimate hygiene is indispensable and integral to overall wellness, curbs irritation and infections, focusing on the effectiveness of preventive health. Yet much of what is followed is defined by hearsay or fleeting trends on social media rather than genuine medical guidance, and anything wrong may do more harm than good. Cutting through the clutter and understanding what actually works for intimate hygiene is essential, not just for comfort, but for preventing infections and maintaining long-term health.



ALSO READ: Gynaecologist explains why women develop liver fat faster after 45: ‘Insulin resistance increases…’ Cut through the noise and know which intimate hygiene practices actually work! (Picture credit: Freepik)

In a conversation with HT Lifestyle, Dr Pooja Jain, consultant gynaecologist at Pinky Promise, emphasised the importance of taking intimate health seriously. She noted that it is often one subject where everyone has an opinion, shaped by family advice, home remedies, and the latest trendy products promoted on your feed.

The gynaecologist instead urged women to focus on the basics of how the intimate area actually functions, so they can make better choices and protect themselves from infections.

Here are some of the important questions she answered for us, regarding intimate area wellness:

1. How can you safely clean your intimate area? The first basic is understanding how to clean your intimate area. Do you really need anything special for it? Dr Jain clarified that the internal area is self-cleaning and has its own bacterial ecosystem, dominated by Lactobacillus, which keeps the pH acidic and hostile to harmful organisms.



Now the question arises, should you use soap? The doctor cautioned against it, naming the potential health risks: "When women use soap, even mild soap or water internally, they disrupt this balance. What often follows is itching, increased discharge, odour, and greater vulnerability to bacterial vaginosis and yeast infections.”

We then asked which part of the intimate area can be safely cleaned. Dr Jain answered, “The vulva, the external skin around the opening, can and should be washed gently with warm water. That is all that is needed.”



2. Should your intimate area products have scent? Many scented products, washes, sprays, and wipes claim to maintain intimate hygiene. But can you really trust them? How reliable are they? Dr Jain warned that they are actually ‘counterproductive.’

“The skin here is significantly more sensitive to fragrance compounds than elsewhere on the body. These products irritate the skin, alter pH, and destroy protective bacteria. They also mask symptoms that might otherwise prompt a woman to seek care, meaning infections go undetected for longer,” the gynaecologist elaborated.

Her advice demonstrates that the intimate area is incredibly delicate, and introducing fragrance-based products can upset its natural balance and weaken the protective bacteria. This makes sense, as she called the fragrance-based wipes and sprays ‘counterproductive,’ as instead of strengthening the body's built-in defence system, they end up weakening it.

3. Is it okay for your intimate area to have a smell? A follow-up question to the discussion on fragrance-based products is whether the intimate area should be completely odourless. The gynaecologist declined this common belief, debunking it, and asserted that a healthy intimate area actually has a mild, natural scent that can shift slightly across the menstrual cycle. However, any sudden or significant change should be checked by a doctor. She also firmly advised against using scented products to make the vagina smell ‘clean,' as they will only make things worse.