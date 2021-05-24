Shoulders stiff from desk job? Try Yoga’s Virabhadrasana I like Malaika Arora

Positivity in mind and emotions is the need of the hour as even after a year of Covid-19 pandemic, the melancholy does not seem to ebb and that is when Malaika Arora’s message of hope with a workout motivation came in handy. Sharing a strong message of “hope” and encouraging fans towards a fitter lifestyle, Malaika was seen performing Yoga’s Warrior Pose I or Virabhadrasana I by the sea side.

Taking to her social media handle recently, Malaika shared a monochromic picture with her back towards the camera and facing the sea while soaking in the picturesque view. Donning a black crop top teamed with a pair of black shorts and hair pulled up in top knot to keep them off her face during the rigorous exercise session, Malaika completed her sporty look with a pair of spotless white sneakers as she sweated it out under the sky an before the sea.

Bending forward on one knee with the other leg stretched behind her and hands folded above her head, Malaika nailed Virabhadrasana I. She shared in the caption, “Remember, ‘Hope’ is a good thing, maybe the best of things, and no good thing ever dies. If you go out and make some good things happen, you will fill the world with hope & you will fill yourself with hope. Remember that the struggle we are in today, is developing the strength, we will need for tomorrow (sic).”

She added, “Tomorrow will be better. But what if it’s not.’ I asked. ’Then you say it again tomorrow. Because, it might be. You never know, right? At some point, tomorrow will be better.’—Morgan Matson. We are in this together (sic).”

Method to nail Virabhadrasana I:

Stand erect with legs 4 to 5 feet apart. Place your right foot at 90 degrees angle with the toes pointing out while keeping your left foot at 45 degrees angle. Bring your hands at shoulder level and keep them parallel to ground with palms facing upwards.

Exhale, bend your right knee and look towards your right hand. Keep your hip-square and right thigh parallel to the ground with your knee and ankle forming a straight line but make sure that your knee does not go ahead of your ankle.

As you move into the pose, stretch your arms to join your palms above your head and look in their direction while gently pushing your pelvis down. Breathe normally, hold onto the pose for 10 to 15 seconds, then exhale and gently bring your hands down from the sides. Repeat this pose on the left side, with your left leg in the front and the right one at the back.

Benefits:

Virabhadrasana I or the Warrior Pose I energises tired limbs and opens up your chest and lungs apart from stretching your hips, groins and shoulders and improving stability and balance. It also stimulates your abdominal organs.

It is great for the people who do desk jobs because it stimulates the metabolism and restores the spine. It helps in releasing the stress out of frozen shoulders almost immediately, strengthens and tones the lower back muscles, along with the muscles in arms and legs and also improves body balance.

Precautions:

Consult a doctor or your trainer before beginning this exercise regime as this asana should be avoided by those who have a weak heart or injury on the knees or the hips. It is best to avoid this exercise in case of a knee or hip injury as the practice of this pose may make the tissues around the hips and the knees tear if one is injured .

