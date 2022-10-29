Osteoarthritis is a disease characterized by degeneration of cartilage and its underlying bone within a joint as well as bony overgrowth where the symptoms of osteoarthritis often begin slowly and usually begin with one or a few joints. The common symptoms of osteoarthritis include pain while doing any movements of the joint, joint stiffness that usually lasts less than 30 minutes in the morning, joint changes that can limit joint movement, swelling in and around the joint especially after a lot of activity or repetitive use and a feeling of instability in the joint.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Rajani Singh, Physiotherapist at Nexus Day Surgery Centre, asserted that physiotherapy will help in Osteoarthritis. According to her, the significance of physiotherapy includes -

1. Pain and swelling management: Using hot packs/cold packs in the area. Electrical modalities like IFT, TENS can be used to reduce pain.

2. Improving the flexibility and mobility of the joint: Muscle stretching and joint mobility exercises to improve the range of motion of the affected joint.

3. Strengthening and conditioning of the muscles: Muscles around the joint weakens after a particular time so strengthening the group of muscles is important.

4. Improving balance and coordination: Muscle weakness can lead to balance issues resulting in frequent falls and injuries, so balance and coordination training is important.

5. Maintaining the overall functional status.

Dr Rajani Singh suggested the following simple exercises for pain relief in Osteoarthritis -

1. Ankle Toe Movements:

Patient's position - Lie down straight on your back. Move your ankles towards you and in opposite direction slowly.

Repetitions - 10 times thrice a day.

2. Heel Slides:

Patient's Position - Lie down straight on your back. Slowly move the affected leg towards you by bending the knee as much as you can in pain tolerance range.

Repetitions - 10 times thrice a day.

3. Static Quads:

Patient's Position - Lie down straight on your back. Roll a towel and place it just below your knee and try to press it in downwards direction slowly.

Repetitions - 10 times thrice a day.

4. Hamstring Curls:

Patient's position - Lying down on your tummy. Move the affected leg by bending the knee to achieve maximum knee flexion in pain tolerance range and hold for 10 counts.

Repetitions - Hold for 10 counts, 10 times thrice a day.

5. Dynamic Quadriceps:

Patient's Position - Sitting at the edge of the bed in such a position that your knee is placed at the edge of the bed. Move the lower leg in upwards direction in pain tolerance range without doing any movement at hip joint and hold for 10 counts.

Repetitions - Hold for 10 counts, 10 times thrice a day.

6. Calf Stretching:

Patient’s position - Long sitting position. By keeping your knee completely straight take a towel and hold both the ends of the towel, now place the midpoint of the towel at the forefoot area and slowly stretch your calf muscles by pulling both the ends of the towel.

Repetitions - Hold the stretch for 10 counts, 10 times twice a day

7. Bridging:

Patient's Position - Lie down straight on your back. Move both your legs towards you by bending your knees, maintain some space between both your limbs and lift your pelvis in upwards direction in pain tolerance range.

Repetitions - Hold for 10 counts, 10 times thrice a day.

8. Hamstring Stretching:

Patient's Position - Lie down straight on your back. By using the towel/band, place it on your foot, hold both the ends of the towel and lift your leg without bending the knee just 50-60 degrees and maintain the position for 10 counts.

Repetitions - Hold for 10 counts, 10 times thrice a day.

9. VMO Strengthening:

Patient’s Position - Lie down straight on your back. Place a pillow just below your knee now raise your leg from the knee and hold the position for 10 counts.

Repetitions - Hold for 10 counts, 10 times thrice a day.

10. Wall Squats:

Patient's Position - Standing in such a way that your back is completely supported on the wall (from your head to lower back). Maintaining the position on the wall place both your feet one step ahead from the wall without moving the upper half of your body and now try to squat by putting equal weight on both your feet and maintain the position for 10 counts.

Repetitions - Hold for 10 counts, 10 times thrice a day.

