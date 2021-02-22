IND USA
Snapdeal to spread malnutrition awareness with customised stickers on packages(Twitter/snapdeal)
health

Snapdeal to spread malnutrition awareness with customised stickers on packages

Snapdeal packages with customised information stickers will drive awareness about the 'F' mark that identifies fortified foods and will educate consumers about the importance of fortified foods in fighting malnutrition as a part of their 'Eat Right India' movement
PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 05:32 PM IST

Value-focused e-commerce marketplace Snapdeal on Monday said its packages will feature customised information stickers about fortified products as part of its efforts to support the 'Eat Right India' movement.

The stickers will drive awareness about the ' F' mark that identifies fortified foods and will educate consumers about the importance of fortified foods in fighting malnutrition, a statement said.

Snapdeal will also use its digital channels to disseminate information about the benefits of fortified foods in daily diets and how consumers can identify such products with the ' F' mark while buying online or offline, it added.

In addition to this, the company will also work closely with its sellers, delivery partners and third-party workers to deliver the message to a larger audience, it said.

To tackle the issue of malnutrition, fortification of food has been identified as a key intervention area under POSHAN Abhiyaan. Food fortification is a process in which key vitamins and minerals like Vitamin A&D and minerals such as Iron, Iodine, Zinc are added to staples such as rice, wheat, oil, milk and salt to provide better nutritional outcomes.

"Our support for the Eat Right Movement is an extension of our spirit to serve Bharat. We are proud to galvanise forces with Food Fortification Resource Centre (FFRC) and scale up communication in a short span of time, covering millions of people and impacting community behaviour positively," Snapdeal Senior Vice President Rajnish Wahi said.

Eat Right India's vision for 2050 aims to create a culture of safe, healthy and sustainable food for all and to address its numerous public healthy, economic and environmental challenges.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Close
